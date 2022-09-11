Russia appoints new commanders of Western Military District following defeats in Ukraine Ukrainian Intelligence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:41

The commanders of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have once again been replaced following the counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russia’s crushing defeats.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "New commanders of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have been appointed following a series of defeats [of Russian forces] inflicted by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The current leaders of the Western Military District have been relieved of their command. This decision was made in light of the crushing defeats [Russian forces] suffered following the advance of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In order to restore ‘stability of command’ in the group, Lieutenant General Aleksandr Lapin, commander of the Central Military District, and his staff will assume command over it [the group of the Western Military District]."

Details: The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that Russia is still considering whether Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov, who previously headed the Western Military District, will continue to serve in the Russian Armed Forces.

Berdnikov had been appointed to the position of commander of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on 26 August 2022, replacing Lieutenant General Sychevoi.

