Russia appoints new commanders of Western Military District following defeats in Ukraine Ukrainian Intelligence

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:41

The commanders of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have once again been replaced following the counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russia’s crushing defeats.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "New commanders of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have been appointed following a series of defeats [of Russian forces] inflicted by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The current leaders of the Western Military District have been relieved of their command. This decision was made in light of the crushing defeats [Russian forces] suffered following the advance of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In order to restore ‘stability of command’ in the group, Lieutenant General Aleksandr Lapin, commander of the Central Military District, and his staff will assume command over it [the group of the Western Military District]."

Details: The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that Russia is still considering whether Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov, who previously headed the Western Military District, will continue to serve in the Russian Armed Forces.

Berdnikov had been appointed to the position of commander of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on 26 August 2022, replacing Lieutenant General Sychevoi.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Recommended Stories

  • Occupiers attack liberated Kupiansk

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:19 On the morning of 11 September, Russian occupying forces attacked the right bank of the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, which had been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Vadym Krokhmal, Deputy Head of the Kupiansk City Council.

  • Strike on Kharkiv infrastructure facility: there are killed person and wounded person in Kharkiv Oblast

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:09 At least one person was killed as a result of shelling of an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. Source: Anatolii Torianyk, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast, in a comment for Suspilne; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Quote Torianyk: "According to the staff, there were two people on duty in the room where the rocket had hit.

  • Ukrainian official claims southern offensive was 'disinformation' to distract Russia from real offensive in Kharkiv

    UK intelligence said Ukraine has made gains in Kharkiv and that Russian forces had appeared to retreat in the region.

  • Mop-up operations in Kharkiv Oblast: Ukrainian forces capture crucial UAV, self-propelled gun and tank

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:56 During a mop-up operation in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have captured a Russian self-propelled gun, a tank and an unmanned aerial vehicle, and took a so-called "LNR" "policeman" prisoner ["LNR" stands for the self-proclaimed and Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic - ed.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast local authorities

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:53 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the villages of Kozacha Lopan and Tokarivka in the Derhachi hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories) in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Russian puppet Pushilin is nowhere to be found, Mariupol official says

    Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia’s puppet authority in Donetsk Oblast, has vanished without a trace, Mariupol mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on Sept. 11.

  • Russians fleeing cities occupied since 2014, says Luhansk governor

    Russian occupiers and collaborators are fleeing even from settlements in Luhansk Oblast that have been occupied since 2014, amid the Ukrainian military’s ongoing offensive, regional governor Serhiy Hayday said on Ukrainian national television on Sept. 11.

  • Putin’s Plot to Charm China Is About to Go Full Blast

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are gearing up to meet each other in Uzbekistan in what will be their first face-to-face meeting since Putin invaded Ukraine in February.The two will meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told reporters Wednesday, according to TASS. India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbe

  • Russia loses 350 troops in one day, Ukraine says

    Moscow’s total personnel losses in the war have exceeded 52,250 troops, with 350 of them killed in the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Sept. 10.

  • Russia transfers 1,300 Kadyrov soldiers to the Kherson region General Staff report

    SATURDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER, 07:11 A unit of the so-called Kadyrovites [people who serve in detachments that are subordinate to Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation - ed.

  • Prada and Panerai Cut Ties With China Ambassador Li Yifeng Over Prostitute Visits

    The popular actor and the face of Remy Martin, L'Oréal Paris, Asics and Budweiser was detained by the Beijing authorities on Sunday for repeatedly visiting prostitutes.

  • Occupiers say they have left Izium and other settlements, while Ukrainian troops show a video: We are in Izium

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:16 Russian forces have withdrawn from the city of Izium and several other settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: Daniil Bezsonov, the so-called "first deputy minister of information of the Donetsk People's Republic", on Telegram; Russian media outlet RBC; the 25th Sicheslav Separate Airborne Brigade on Facebook Quote: "Yes, we have withdrawn from Izium, as well as from some other settlements on the Kharkiv front.

  • Long Before Russia, the U.S. Bombed a Civilian Population

    Mondadori via Getty ImagesJames M. Scott’s Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb comes just when the deliberate targeting of civilians in war has again become a major issue for Americans. Over the last six months, hardly a day has gone by without nightly television offering up horrifying pictures of Russian missiles and artillery striking Ukrainian citizens in their workplaces and their homes.Black Snow tells us with great insight and detail what wen

  • Victorious Ukraine will be one of Europe’s most powerful nations, Latvian president says

    Once it emerges victorious from the war with Russia, Ukraine will become of the most powerful European nations and an integral part of the European community, Latvian President Egils Levits said during his speech at the 17th annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) summit in Kyiv on Sept. 10.

  • The West Tried to Weaken Russia’s Economy. It Didn’t Quite Work.

    While the economy has contracted, the jobless rate has actually declined since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine advance several dozen kilometres in south of Ukraine Humeniuk

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:41 The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a successful counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine. They have now advanced several dozen kilometres on various fronts.

  • Ukraine probing emergency exports of thermal coal to Poland - Kyiv

    In an evening address, Zelenskiy also said he had ordered that work be speeded up on upgrading a power transmission line from Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant to Poland. Ukraine and Poland are increasing this year's production of thermal coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, preparing for colder months as Europe grapples with an energy security crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

  • Commander-in-Chief on Ukraine's counteroffensive: Only 50km left to the border

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, 12:01 Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, showed photos from the work of units involved in the libetation of Ukrainian territories.

  • Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

    Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war. “The Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video released by his office Saturday night.

  • Blinken warns Europe against getting bullied by Putin over energy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he can use energy to “bully” Europe out of supporting Ukraine and urged the U.S.’s European allies to “stay united” in the face of Russian aggression. Blinken said at a NATO press conference in Brussels that Putin has “weaponized energy against…