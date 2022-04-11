Russia appoints new general who previously led Russian forces in Syria

Reuters

Conservative Valerie Pecresse scored below 5% in the first round of the France's presidential election, the centre right's lowest score in modern history and one which threatens its survival. "What is at the stake is the very survival of Les Republicains and beyond, the very survival of the Right," she said on arrival for an emergency party meeting. Only a decade ago, Nicolas Sarkozy was readying himself to run for a second mandate after almost 17 years of centre-right rule in France.