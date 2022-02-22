Russia approves legislation allowing troop deployment in Ukraine's rebel regions

A Russian marine participates in exercises in Belarus
A Russian marine participates in exercises in Belarus


Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved legislation approving troop deployment in Ukraine's rebel regions.

The legislation, which moved through the lower house, would allow friendship treaties between Russia and two Ukraine separatist regions backed by Moscow, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic, Reuters reported.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin signs off on the legislation, it could be a catalyst to Russia building military defenses in the area.

Some European Union and other officials have said that Russian troops are already in Ukraine, but are conflicted on the implications of the move with some stopping short of calling the move a full invasion, The Associated Press reported.

"Russian troops have entered in Donbas," the name used for both of the Moscow-backed regions, E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. "We consider Donbas part of Ukraine."

"I wouldn't say that [it is] a fully-fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil," he added.

Some other officials are calling any Russian troops entering Ukraine territory an invasion.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News "the invasion of Ukraine has begun."

"We are waking up to a very dark day in Europe and it's clear from what we have already seen and found out today that the Russians, President Putin, has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity," he added.

Russia has not yet acknowledged any movement of troops to the region.

Ukraine said it will not be giving up any land to Russia while Russia says troop deployment would be to "keep the peace" in the region.

