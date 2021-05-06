Russia approves single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine

·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities gave regulatory approval Thursday to a single-dose version of the country's Sputnik V vaccine, arguing that the move could accelerate the process of achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus.

Named Sputnik Light, the new version is identical to the first dose of the two-dose Sputnik V and has yet to complete the advanced testing needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocols. Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing, according to official records.

Sputnik Light is the fourth domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine approved in Russia. Commenting on the decision to authorize it for use, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, “It's nice to know that this range of tools (against COVID-19) is expanding.”

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said authorizing a fourth jab will help speed up the process of forming herd immunity against the virus. Most scientists believe at least 70% of a population needs to be immunized to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, but the exact threshold is still unknown.

Russia faced criticism last year for authorizing Sputnik V before advanced trials had even started and for offering it to medical workers while those trials were underway. The criticism was blunted by a study published in February in the British medical journal The Lancet, which said the vaccine appeared safe and 91% effective against COVID-19 based on a trial involving about 20,000 people in Russia.

Two other Russian vaccines — EpiVacCorona and CoviVac — also received regulatory approval before completing large-scale testing. No data on the efficacy of the vaccines has been released.

Despite having several vaccines available and being one of the first countries to start immunizing its population, Russia is currently lagging behind a number of nations in terms of its vaccination rates.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, 13.4 million people in Russia, or just 9% of Russia's population of 146 million, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, while 9.4 million — 6% of the population— have been fully vaccinated.

Experts have questioned whether Russia will be able to meet the government's targets of vaccinating 30 million people by mid-June and nearly 69 million by August.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Russian vaccines reliable as AK-47

    Putin was on a video conference with the country's Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, related to the coronavirus situation in Russia.Russia has authorized the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday (May 6), a move that could help vaccine supplies go further in countries with high infection rates.Developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, the slimmed-down vaccine, which the RDIF said is 79.4% effective against COVID-19 and costs under $10 a dose, has been earmarked for export and could increase the number of people with partial immunity.

  • WTO head welcomes U.S. vaccine move, urges rapid start of negotiations

    The head of the World Trade Organization welcomed on Thursday the U.S. move to support waiving patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines and urged WTO members to start negotiations as soon as possible. Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told member states that she "warmly welcomed" U.S. willingness to engage with the proponents of the temporary waiver to the WTO's TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) Agreement. "We need to respond urgently to COVID-19 because the world is watching and people are dying," she said in a statement read by a WTO spokesman after the closed-door meeting.

  • Prince under investigation for 'poaching' one of biggest bears in Romania

    Romanian police are investigating a Liechtenstein prince for poaching after he killed a huge male bear described as the "biggest male living deep in the wild" on a hunting trip to the Carpathian mountains. Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein, who lives in Austria, was granted a four-day hunting permit in March in Romania's Covasna County, official hunting documents revealed. The papers said the aristocrat “harvested” a 17 year-old brown bear called Arthur on the hunt. He paid just over £6,000 for the trophy but reports alleged the animal was “wrongly” killed. Due to Arthur the brown bear's large size, it was considered in hunting parlance a "Golden" trophy, prized specimens which can fetch more than £17,000. Repeated attempts to contact the prince's estate were unsuccessful. Switzerland's Blick newspaper quoted the prince as saying he wouldn't comment on the matter. Romania, which is home to Europe's biggest population of brown bears, banned trophy hunting in 2016, except in the cases of certain problem animals that damage crops or animals. Environmental groups who have monitored Arthur for the past nine years insist it lived deep in the wild and had no contact with humans. Agent Green, a NGO, said the hunting permit was issued for a cub-rearing female bear that had caused damage in the village of Ojdula in Transylvania last summer. "It was always about shooting the biggest bear and not about solving the problem of the community," Gabriel Paun, president of Agent Green, told the Associated Press. "I wonder how the prince mistook the biggest male living deep in the wild against the much smaller female next to the village." "Every farmer I spoke to in the village of Ojdula said that nothing had changed since the male bear was shot and that the female bear continues to come daily to the households. This is poaching as the prince shot the wrong bear,"Mr Paun said. A senior official from Romania's environmental ministry, Octavian Berceanu, said that poaching was suspected. "All of the papers from the National Environmental Guard will go to the police," he said, referring to a branch of the ministry. Mr Berceanu also said that some official papers that are required after a bear kill are missing. "The local environment agency should inform the Environmental Guard after the shooting, but this didn't happen," Mr Berceanu said.

  • Boston Fed President: Inflation Will Be Temporary Like Pandemic Toilet-Paper Shortage

    At a university lecture appearance, Boston Federal Reserve president Eric Rosengren commented that the rise in inflation will be temporary, similar to the toilet-paper shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “My view is that this acceleration in the rate of price increases is likely to prove temporary,” Rosengren said at a Boston College webinar. “Toilet paper and Clorox were in short supply at the outset of the pandemic, but manufacturers eventually increased supply, and those items are no longer scarce,” he said. “Many of the factors raising prices this spring are also likely to be similarly short-lived.” Rosengren noted that the Fed struggled to achieve its 2 percent inflation target after the 2008 financial crisis and accompanying recession. The Fed strives to maintain a consistent annual inflation-rate increase to allow consumers and business to form stable expectations around higher prices and incorporate that into their market activity. The Fed official said he anticipated the inflation rate would hit close to the 2 percent trend and likely go “a little bit higher over the course of this year.” During the lecture, Rosengren showed diagrams indicating private-sector inflation forecasts for 2021 averaging at 2.3 percent and forecasts for 2022 averaging at 2.0 percent. He noted that the private sector is preparing for inflation to surge this year and then subside in the following years. Referring to the “ebbs and flows” price changes attributed to supply and demand disequilibriums among oil, shipping costs, consumer goods, etc. during the pandemic, Rosengren said, “I do think a lot of these are temporary shocks that will smooth out over time.” While Rosengren is confident the inflation rate will fall again, some financial leaders believe it will take off due to runaway government spending. “We are seeing very substantial inflation,” Warren Buffett, billionaire investor and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, remarked at his company’s annual shareholder meeting Saturday, according to CNBC. “It’s very interesting. We are raising prices.” “We’re going to see massive inflation,” Peter Schiff, the chief economist and global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital, reported to the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF). “The 100% cause of inflation is the government,” Schiff told the DCNF. “It’s when the government spends money that it doesn’t collect in taxes and then the Federal Reserve monetizes the resulting deficits by printing money.”

  • Bipartisan U.S. senators pen support for funding of F-35 jet

    Twenty U.S. senators from both parties wrote a letter to the heads of the Appropriations and Armed Services committees supporting Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jet, which has suffered from cost overruns and delays. In the May 5 letter, seen by Reuters, the senators urged funding of modernization and sustainment plans for the jet, which has struggled to meet targeted cost-per-flying-hour goals as well as mission capability rates. The letter comes ahead of the release of the detailed version of the Pentagon's 2022 budget request in the coming weeks and follows a similar letter signed by 132 members of the U.S. House of Representatives from April 28.

  • Italy reports 258 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 11,807 new cases

    Italy reported 258 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 267 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,807 from 10,585. Italy has registered 122,263 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,308 from a previous 2,368.

  • U.S. may strengthen Ukraine security aid: Blinken

    The U.S. government says that it may increase the amount of security assistance that it offers to Ukraine, in light of the two countries' continued problems with Russia.Moscow's decision to pull back some of its forces from the Ukraine border last month helped end a standoff that made alarm bells ring in Western capitals, and set the stage for an expected summit between Presidents Biden and Putin.But speaking alongside Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, (May 6) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia remains poised to take what he called, "aggressive action" on "short notice.""We are aware that Russia has withdrawn some forces from the border of Ukraine, but we also see that significant forces remain there, significant equipment remains there. We are monitoring the situation very-very closely."President Zelenskiy said he's impressed by the Biden administration's awareness of the situation, and asked for NATO to strengthen its presence in the region.Blinken didn't specify what form an increase in aid to could take, but last week Ukraine's foreign minister said that it was asking for air defense systems and technology that can counter snipers.The military standoff last month prompted Zelenskiy's government to lobby the United States and Europe to speed up Ukraine's possible admittance into the NATO alliance.Ukraine says 14,000 people have died over seven years of fighting with separatists, who are backed by Russia.

  • Israel's odd couple: rivals who could topple Netanyahu together

    One is a centre-left avowed secularist who says the Palestinians should get a state. Meet the men from Israel's opposite political poles who could topple Benjamin Netanyahu. If Israel's longest serving prime minister is brought down after four inconclusive elections in two years, it will not be because his opponents rallied the nation behind a new political programme.

  • Haikou police detain son-in-law of Phoenix Media's founder Liu Changle for investigation into peer-to-peer lending

    He Xin, the son-in-law of Phoenix Media Investment Holdings Limited's founder Liu Changle, has been detained by Chinese police in Hainan province for his role in a collapsed peer-to-peer lending platform. He, the controlling shareholder of Phoenix Zhixin Information Technology (Haikou) was detained, as he was suspected of illegally accepting deposits from the public, according to a May 5 announcement by the Hainan provincial capital's police, which identified him only by his surname. He, who owns 70.8 per cent of Phoenix Financial, is Liu's son-in-law, according to an April 29, 2020 filing to Hong Kong's stock exchange, where Phoenix Media's shares are listed. The detention of the executive - part of a broader crackdown by Chinese regulators on the peer-to-peer lending industry - is a bookend in the disposal of Liu's controlling interests in one of the world's largest Chinese-language broadcasters, via two deals less than a month ago worth HK$1.156 billion (US$149.2 million). The government had whittled more than 6,000 peer-to-peer lenders in China to fewer than three dozens in a push to instil financial discipline and ring-fence risks amid slower economic growth and a coronavirus pandemic. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. He Xin, the son-in-law of Hong Kong-based Chinese broadcaster Phoenix Media Investment founder Liu Changle. Photo: Xinhua alt=He Xin, the son-in-law of Hong Kong-based Chinese broadcaster Phoenix Media Investment founder Liu Changle. Photo: Xinhua Phoenix Zhixin is the operating arm of Phoenix Financial, which was allegedly involved in a peer-to-peer lending scandal that saddled more than 70,000 depositors and investors with billions of yuan in losses. Phoenix Financial, which provides online loans, funds, overseas investment and wealth management, is a strategic investment by Phoenix Media, according to the 2020 annual report. In an abrupt move in September 2020, Phoenix Financial removed online loans from its platform, causing payments on outstanding borrowings to stagnate while projects became overdue ever since, according to reports by Chinese media. In November, local authorities in Haikou summoned Phoenix Financial and instructed the company to get out of the business of providing online loans. Liu Changle, chairman and CEO of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on November 22, 2012. alt=Liu Changle, chairman and CEO of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on November 22, 2012. A management reshuffle kicked off in February, with Liu handing over his chief executive post to the Shanghai municipal government's former spokesman Xu Wei. Two months later, Liu sold 21 per cent of Phoenix to Bauhinia Culture Holdings, while another 16.9 per cent went to a unit controlled by casino heiress Pansy Ho Chiu-king's Shun Tak Holdings. Bauhinia, a unit controlled by the Chinese government's Central Liaison Office, is chaired by the former Hainan provincial executive vice-governor Mao Chaofeng. Ho is the daughter of the late casino magnet Stanley Ho Hung-sun. Phoenix posted a net loss of HK$1.04 billion last year, including a HK$585.7 million write-down on its internet media investments. Its operating loss narrowed to HK$502 million last year from a loss of HK$728 million in 2019, due to cost cutting. Shares of the company fell 3.5 per cent to 82 Hong Kong cents in recent trading. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Claiming to be ‘not racist’ is not enough, America

    Getting offended by the concept of antiracism to combat the disease of racism is like being offended by radiation and chemo to eradicate cancer.

  • Why is India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, running short of vaccines?

    Government negligence, corporate profiteering, opaque contracting, and the inequities of the global pharma market combined to bring India to this vaccine crisis.

  • Results tally up billions in profit from Texas freeze for gas and power sellers

    Natural gas suppliers, pipeline companies and banks that trade commodities have emerged as the biggest market winners from February's U.S. winter blast that roiled gas and power markets, according to more than two dozen interviews and quarterly earnings reports. The deep freeze caught Texas's utilities off-guard, killed more than 100 people and left 4.5 million without power. Demand for heat pushed wholesale power costs to 400 times the usual amount and propelled natural gas prices to record highs, forcing utilities and consumers to pay exorbitant bills.

  • China plans to revive strategic Pacific airstrip, Kiribati lawmaker says

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -China has drawn up plans to upgrade an airstrip and bridge on one of Kiribati's remote islands about 3,000km southwest of Hawaii, lawmakers told Reuters, in a bid to revive a site that hosted military aircraft during World War Two. The plans, which have not been made public, involve construction on the tiny island of Kanton (also spelled Canton), a coral atoll strategically located midway between Asia and the Americas. Kiribati opposition lawmaker Tessie Lambourne told Reuters she was concerned about the project, and wanted to know whether it was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

  • West must be 'very careful' about Chinese investment, Blinken says

    LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the West had to be very careful about the exact nature of Chinese investment in Western economies and think very carefully about investments in strategic assets. China's spectacular economic and military rise over the past 40 years is among the most significant geopolitical events of recent history, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union that ended the Cold War. The West has struggled to come up with an agreed policy on China and has flipflopped over the years from seeing China as a lucrative source of investment - for example in U.S. government bonds - to seeing China as a threat to global stability and avoiding its 5G technology.

  • Tesla is about to dramatically reverse market-share losses in a key region, according to this analyst

    Tesla's share of the key European market has been in swift decline since 2019, when it was the region’s most popular electric-vehicle brand. But that may be about to change, according to a leading automotive analyst.

  • Former Facebook counsel explains company's Trump ban

    Former Global Public Policy Executive at Facebook Chris Kelly on Facebook upholding President Trump's ban.

  • Thai travel agencies offer COVID-19 'vaccine tours' to U.S

    Travel agencies in Thailand are selling coronavirus "vaccine tours" to the United States, as some wealthy Thais grow impatient awaiting mass inoculations that are still a month away amid the country's biggest outbreak so far. The tours reflect global differences in vaccinations, with the United States and Britain making swift immunisation gains, but many lower income nations - and increasingly their well-off citizens - are still working to secure doses. Bangkok tour operator, Unithai Trip, has packages from 75,000 baht to 200,000 baht ($2,400 to $6,400) for trips to San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, with prices dependent on the time gap between doses.

  • Bears rookie QB Justin Fields was almost a Viking

    The Vikings were going to draft Justin Fields if he'd fallen to them - luckily Bears GM Ryan Pace made the trade up to grab him first.

  • Cinco de Mayo's connection to anti-slavery in the U.S. is largely forgotten today

    Cinco de Mayo is marketed in the U.S. as a fun holiday for getting drunk and eating tacos. But its origins are linked to California Latinos who saw a battle in Mexico in 1862 as a victory for abolition during the Civil War.Why it matters: Protests around the death of George Floyd, which brought Latino and Black advocates together over the past year, have prompted a re-examination of this lesser-known piece of U.S. history.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Listen: I join Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano on his new podcast, "The Times: Daily news from the L.A. Times," this week to talk about it.Details: Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla and the victory of Mexico's ragtag army, made up largely of Indigenous soldiers, against the better equipped and trained French forces of Napoleon III.Spanish-language newspapers at the time showed Latinos in California were worried about Napoleon III's interests in helping the Confederacy, and they saw the win as a victory against slavery. The diverse coalition of Latinos from Mexico, Central America and South America had been brought to California because of the Gold Rush and were outspoken anti-slavery advocates.David Hayes-Bautista, author of El Cinco de Mayo: An American Tradition, said for years Latinos celebrated the holiday with parades of people dressed in Civil War uniforms and gave speeches about how the Battle of Puebla was part of a larger struggle for abolition.Between the lines: The Mexican Revolution in the 1910s sparked a new wave of migration to the U.S., and Cinco de Mayo's abolitionist connections faded.Mexican Americans used the holiday as a David v. Goliath story of Indigenous people beating a European force as inspiration for fighting for civil rights.By the 1980s, corporations and beer companies had co-opted the day as a way to reach the growing U.S. Hispanic market.Boxing promoters also used the weekend near Cinco de Mayo to host big fights featuring popular Latino boxers of the moment.Don't forget: Cinco de Mayo isn't Mexican Independence Day. That's the 16th of September. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Two Pfizer vaccines over 95% effective against Kent coronavirus variant, Israeli study suggests

    The study highlights the importance of having both jab doses when called up.