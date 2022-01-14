Russia arrests, dismantles REvil hacking group at U.S. request - FSB

FILE PHOTO: Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has conducted a special operation against ransomware crime group REvil at the request of the United States and has detained and charged the group's members, the FSB domestic intelligence service said on Friday.

The hacker group sought by Washington has been dismantled and the United States has been informed of the steps taken by Russia, the FSB said on its website.

"... The organised criminal association has ceased to exist and the information infrastructure used for criminal purposes was neutralised," it said.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said it could not immediately comment.

A source familiar with the case told Interfax that the group's members with Russian citizenship would not be handed over to the United States.

The United States said in November it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone holding a key position in the REvil group.

The United States has been hit by a string of high-profile hacks by ransom-seeking cybercriminals.

Meatpacker JBS SA was hit by a ransomware attack that was carried out by the REvil group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in June.

Russia's announcement comes during a standoff between the United States and Russia. Moscow is demanding Western guarantees including that NATO will not expand further. It has also built up its troops near Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Jon Boyle and Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korean hackers stole almost $400M in cryptocurrency, report says

    North Korean hackers in 2021 stole nearly $400 million in cryptocurrency, according to a report released on Thursday, making it one of the most prolific years to date for cybercriminals in the isolated nation.According to research from the software company Chainalysis, North Korean hackers were able to steal around $400 million across seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms. The value gained from these attacks rose by 40 percent from 2020 to...

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Cryptocurrencies That Could Soar in 2022

    Want an affordable cryptocurrency poised to skyrocket? Look no further than The Sandbox and Polkadot.

  • My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

    These cryptocurrencies aren't just valuable, they're building real utility for the digital economy.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu

    When you hear the words "cryptocurrency success story," Shiba Inu may come to mind. Here's a look at three of my favorites that could dwarf Shiba Inu over time. There are many reasons to like Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and one is the method of development.

  • Why Solana Is Poised to Rally

    Like other blockchain projects, Solana has been negatively impacted by an industrywide swoon that has driven the prices of many cryptocurrencies sharply lower in recent months. On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Alkesh Shah praised Solana's impressive ability to scale its network, which has long been a major challenge for other blockchain networks like Ethereum. "Ethereum prioritizes decentralization and security, but at the expense of scalability, which has led to periods of network congestion and transaction fees that are occasionally larger than the value of the transaction being sent," Shah said.

  • Should You Invest in Shiba Inu in 2022?

    Last year was a great one for cryptocurrencies. The market surged to a value of more than $3 trillion for the first time ever. And the world's biggest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, soared past $60,000.

  • Amazon elevates cloud division cybersecurity chief to elite 'S-team'

    Amazon is consolidating its cybersecurity teams under one executive who will report directly to CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Comcast successfully tests prototype modem in race to 10G internet and the 'metaverse'

    The project to bring 10G to reality would bring internet speeds about 10 times faster than Comcast's fastest internet offering on the market today.

  • Federal agencies warn of Russian hackers targeting critical infrastructure

    Federal agencies are warning about Russian hackers potentially targeting critical infrastructure in the United States.The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, FBI and National Security Agency released a joint Cybersecurity Advisory on Tuesday detailing cyber operations sponsored by the Russian state, including commonly used tactics, techniques and procedures.The advisory also outlines detection actions, incident response guidance...

  • Footprint Analytics: Will Optimistic Rollup be the best solution for Ethereum scaling?

    On December 27 2021, Metis Andromeda, a Layer 2 network based on a fork of Optimism, clocked a seven-day 142% TVL increase, surpassing $180 million.

  • ERC-4626: DeFi's Newest Money Lego

    ERC-4626 is a newly proposed Ethereum token standard that might resolve a sore issue in decentralized finance (DeFi): the mishmash of design types for tokens that print money. Proposed Jan. 4, ERC-4626 co-creator Joey Santoro said Wednesday the token’s documentation is ready for “final review.” The original scope of the proposal was to standardize just yield-bearing tokens to make them easier to build with, but now it covers a wider set of use cases.

  • Jack Dorsey plans to help bitcoin developers fight off lawsuits by setting up a defense fund

    The fund's first case is 16 developers being sued by Craig Wright, who claims to be bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, for access to wallets.

  • Teen Cyber Prodigy Stumbled Onto Flaw Letting Him Hijack Teslas

    (Bloomberg) -- David Colombo, a 19-year-old cybersecurity researcher in Germany, came upon the biggest discovery of his young career by accident.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersDjokovic’s Australian Visa Canceled Again in Public InterestHe was performing a security audit for a Fr

  • North Korean hackers stole $400 million in cryptocurrency in 2021 - report

    North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly $400 million worth of digital assets last year, one of its most successful years on record, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis said in a new report. "Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out," the report added. A United Nations panel of experts that monitors sanctions on North Korea has accused Pyongyang of using stolen funds to support its nuclear and ballistic missile programs to circumvent sanctions.

  • North Korean hackers stole $400 million in cryptocurrency last year — and they're in no rush to cash out

    The United Nations said previously that North Korea uses stolen funds to circumvent sanctions and to support its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

  • Jack Dorsey proposes a legal defense fund for Bitcoin developers

    Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has proposed a legal defense fund to protect Bitcoin developers from lawsuit that could hurt the ecosystem.

  • North Korea hacked nearly $400M in cryptocurrency last year 

    “Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out,” the report said. In 2021, Ethereum and Bitcoin accounted for 58% and 20% of the funds, respectively; 22% came from ERC-20 tokens or altcoins. The report also said, citing the United Nations Security Council, North Korea used the money by hacks to support its weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile-related programs.

  • Google wants to work with government to secure open-source software

    Google has called on the US government to take a more proactive role in identifying and protecting open-source projects that are critical to internet security.

  • A new ruling on Meta antitrust accusations could mean selling Instagram and WhatsApp

    This week’s ruling could mean bad news for Big Tech.

  • How to build a long-term, search-first marketing strategy

    A transformed digital landscape means marketers must think search-first. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.