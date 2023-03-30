Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter
Russia’s top security agency says an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. (March 30)
Russia’s top security agency says an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges. (March 30)
The task force considering possible reparations for Black Californians held its first meeting, hearing from supporters and opponents of the plan. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.
The California Reparations Task Force is holding public comment during meetings in Sacramento. Jason Marks reports.
There’s a southern live oak, and Lowcountry homes. We’ll tell you where it is, and why they’ve named it after the town.
(Bloomberg) -- The average Wall Street bonus plummeted 26% last year as a slump in dealmaking and banks’ efforts to contain costs weighed on compensation.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramThe industrywide bonus pool sank
Jake and Dan are back with another fun episode of No Cap Room, kicking off the episode with a celebration of the Sacramento Kings making it into the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and ending it with tales from the ranch.
Working as a journalist in Moscow seemed a natural fit for Evan Gershkovich, the son of immigrants from the Soviet Union who grew up speaking Russian at home in Princeton, N.J. After he graduated in 2014 from Bowdoin College, one of the country’s most selective schools, however, “it took me awhile to figure out that journalism was the career for me,” he said in a 2020 interview on the school's website. Now Russia's Federal Security Service says the 31-year-old American reporter for The Wall Street Journal has been arrested on charges of espionage.
A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc that alleged its Facebook social media business drove a now-defunct photo software application startup out of business in violation of federal antitrust law. U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, New York, federal court said in her 67-page order that Phhhoto Inc had failed to timely bring its claims under relevant U.S. antitrust law that sets a four-year window and under New York state competition provisions that have a three-year statute of limitation. "Phhhoto has failed in its 69-page amended complaint of 222 paragraphs to allege sufficient facts that cure the untimeliness of all of its federal claims," Matsumoto wrote.
The copper artifact is “one of the oldest known” fish hooks, experts said.
Pregnancy food cravings simply can’t be explained. For celebrity mom Rihanna, who announced that she’s pregnant with her second child during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, there is one particular food she can’t get enough of: cheesy pasta. In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Story, the “Work” singer showed off her growing baby bump while enjoying a plate of pasta topped with parmesan cheese. Rihanna captioned the photo, “Drive-thru.” Rihanna/Instagram The 35-year-old musician an
Russian authorities say they've arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, accusing him of espionage. CBS News anchors spoke with senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata about the arrest, and correspondent Christina Ruffini, about how the Biden administration is responding.
The proliferation of cellphones and apps like Life360 has allowed parents to constantly be in touch with kids, which can trigger anxiety in both.
The last three robberies took place in less than a week, officials said.
The Duke of Sussex and other claimants in the case against the publisher of the Daily Mail may "have to adjust their expectations" of their key witness who appears to have contradicted his own hacking admission, a High Court judge has said.
Me want cookies! Robbers steal cookies during a bungled robbery of an El Paso grocery store.
(Reuters) -The founders of artificial intelligence company NtechLab said they resigned over disagreements with the company’s management and investors about projects in Russia. One of the founders left Russia in December 2021 while the other left in March 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they said. The two founders’ comments came after Reuters published a special report on Tuesday about how Russian law enforcement officials use facial recognition to identify and detain protesters and opposition activists.
Family support can make a positive difference, according to the Trevor Project.
STORY: Russia's FSB security service says it has arrested a reporter for the Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for the American government.And, the arrest of Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. national, marks the most serious public move against a foreign journalist in Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine war.The FSB says Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg attempting to obtain classified information about a military factory, without giving details or evidence.The foreign ministry says his activities in the city were "not related to journalism" and that it wasn't the first time a person had used a foreign journalism role as a cover for other activities.In a written statement, the Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB," seeks his "immediate release," and that the paper stands "in solidarity with Evan and his family."Russia has tightened its censorship laws during the Ukraine invasion, including prison sentences for people deemed to have "discredited" its military. It's also broadened what it defines as a state secret.
Oshkosh Defense will end the JLTV line next year unless the Government Accountability Office overturns the Army's decision to switch manufacturers.
"We’re doing something majorly, majorly wrong," the host of "The Story" said to her colleague following the mass shooting at a Nashville school.
Three young women accused Sebastian Bear-McClard, the producer and estranged husband of Emily Ratajkowski, of predatory behavior, Variety reported.