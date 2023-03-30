Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter

Reuters Videos

STORY: Russia's FSB security service says it has arrested a reporter for the Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for the American government.And, the arrest of Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. national, marks the most serious public move against a foreign journalist in Russia since the beginning of the Ukraine war.The FSB says Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg attempting to obtain classified information about a military factory, without giving details or evidence.The foreign ministry says his activities in the city were "not related to journalism" and that it wasn't the first time a person had used a foreign journalism role as a cover for other activities.In a written statement, the Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB," seeks his "immediate release," and that the paper stands "in solidarity with Evan and his family."Russia has tightened its censorship laws during the Ukraine invasion, including prison sentences for people deemed to have "discredited" its military. It's also broadened what it defines as a state secret.