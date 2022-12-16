Oil Tanker Owners Show Signs of Shunning Russia’s Asian Crude

1
Serene Cheong, Julian Lee and Sharon Cho
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- There are tentative signs that oil tanker companies are avoiding sending their ships to collect crude from a key Russian port in Asia following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an array of trade-critical services if they pay $60 a barrel or less. Shipments of the key ESPO grade from the Asian port of Kozmino are about $10 above that, meaning they need to make alternative arrangements.

Since the cap began, ESPO, which stands for the initials of a pipeline that takes the oil from east Siberia to the Pacific, has seen loadings halve from a month earlier, tanker tracking compiled by Bloomberg show. By contrast Urals, a much larger grade exported from western Russia, is flowing freely to customers in Asia — aided by the fact it fell far below the $60 threshold a few weeks before it was introduced.

Tankers appear to be shying away from the Asian grade, though. In the 10 days since the measures began, 4.4 million barrels have been loaded onto tankers at Kozmino, the tanker tracking compiled by Bloomberg shows. In the same period a month earlier, there were 8.8 million barrels loaded.

People involved in trading ESPO said it’s too soon to be confident that the observed drop in flows reflects something structural. However, weather conditions haven’t been particularly bad and there doesn’t appear to be many candidate ships in place to collect cargoes in the coming few weeks. Tanker tracking data is always volatile, depending on the timings of loadings, and the comings and goings of individual tankers.

Big Shipowners

Shipbrokers and traders also said that said there are signs that ESPO sellers are struggling to secure tankers for cargoes purchased at more than $60 a barrel.

At least two large and well-known shipowners, China Cosco Shipping Corp. and Greece-based Avin International Ltd. have stepped back from moving ESPO crude since Dec. 5, according to shipbrokers. Emails sent to both companies weren’t answered.

Their absence has taken at least five tankers out of the regular pool of ships that move the grade, they said. That leaves charterers to work with smaller independent owners who’re still willing to handle the trade. If charterers continue to face headwinds with the booking of tankers, flows could be impeded, they said.

ESPO and Sokol, another grade that’s exported from eastern Russia, currently trade above the $60 a barrel threshold that gives access to insurance and G-7 services.

Urals Normal

Shipbrokers said tanker bookings for Russia’s flagship Urals crude from western ports are proceeding more normally. The grade at about $45, according to data provided by Argus Media. Tanker tracking also suggests no obvious disruption to flows of the grade.

Traders are watching closely to see if Russian crude exports can be maintained and how Moscow will respond if supplies do get disrupted.

The stability of Russian exports is crucial as the US and rest of G-7 work on ensuring security of global oil supplies ahead of the Northern hemisphere winter while simultaneously attempting to deprive the Kremlin of funding for its war in Ukraine. A sharp loss of output could backfire on the west if it boosts wider oil prices and reignites inflation.

About half the ESPO cargoes scheduled for loading in the rest of this month have yet to secure tankers, according to shipbrokers. That’s a bit slower than usual, they added, attributing it to the smaller pool of willing tankers operated by a smaller number of owners.

It’s possible that tankers which previously handled oil from sanctioned regimes such as Iran and Venezuela — the so-called dark fleet — would be booked, shipbrokers said.

The vessels that loaded ESPO at Kozmino sailed toward China, according to the tracking data. Some are owned by Russian, Indonesian and Turkish firms, while others don’t disclose their ownership.

Several cargoes of Sokol, which loads from the eastern Russian port of De Kastri, underwent ship-to-ship transfers off Yeosu in South Korea.

--With assistance from Sarah Chen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • French economic contraction worsened in December - flash PMI

    S&P Global's flash December purchasing managers index (PMI) for France's services sector came in at 48.1 points, down from November's final figure of 49.3 and below the estimate in a Reuters poll which had pointed to a reading of 49.1. Any figure above 50.0 indicates an expansion in activity, while below that suggests a contraction. The country's manufacturing sector fared slightly better, according to the flash forecasts, but remained in contraction.

  • US to Push for Transparency on Chinese Loans to African Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will push for more transparency around the terms of debt that African nations owe to China as they struggle to make repayments, a senior government official said. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapWashington will also “try and figure out how

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Benefit Tesla Shareholders. He Doesn’t Explain How.

    The electric-vehicle maker's stock is down around 30% since the billionaire entrepreneur completed his acquisition of the social media platform. Ross Gerber, a longtime backer of Tesla, suggested its board should appoint a temporary CEO.

  • EU Nations Back Russia Sanctions on Drone Imports, Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union member states reached a deal on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting Moscow’s access to drones, additional banks as well as officials responsible for allegedly abducting children from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second

  • Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listing

    Volkswagen shareholders gathered in Berlin on Friday to vote at an extraordinary general meeting on the payout of a special dividend of 19.06 euros ($20.28) per share from the proceeds of the listing of Porsche AG. In a speech published ahead of the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said the rise in the valuation of Porsche AG on the stock market since the listing proved the luxury carmaker's worth but that Volkswagen's potential must also now be proven to markets.

  • Equity Selloff Deepens as Recession Fears Grow: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures dropped with European stocks amid concern the resolve of central banks to continue their fight against inflation will tip the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapContracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 10

  • Over 60 Ukrainian Soldiers and One US Citizen Returned in Prisoner Swap

    Sixty-four Ukrainian soldiers and a US citizen were handed over to Ukrainian authorities in a prisoner swap on Wednesday, December 14, an official said.The head of the office of the president of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said the officers, privates and sergeants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had fought in Donetsk and Luhansk, including in the defense of Bakhmut.Yermak said US Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi was returned. Citing his brother, US media reported Murekezi had been detained by pro-Russian troops in Kherson.He spent time in a prison in Donetsk before being released without his US passport and was thus unable to leave Russian-controlled territory, US media reported.Four bodies were also returned, Yermak said. Credit: Andriy Yermak via Storyful

  • Ukraine brings home 64 more defenders

    Another prisoner swap took place on 14 December; Ukraine has brought home 64 defenders who fought in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Source: Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram Quote from Yermak: "Another prisoner swap.

  • Elon Musk, no longer the world's richest after Tesla dive, has reportedly stopped Twitter's rent payments

    Elon Musk, no longer the world's richest after Tesla dive, has reportedly stopped Twitter's rent payments

  • The tech industry’s poor performance will bleed into 2023

    The tech industry's troubles will follow it into the new year.

  • Mother of Idaho murder victim worries case could go unsolved

    Kristi Goncalves described her "sleepless nights" as the investigation continues without an arrest or a suspect more than one month after the killings.

  • Ukraine Latest: Power Outages Follow Latest Russian Missile Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Kremlin forces launched the latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, with cuts to power and water supplies reported. Among the targets were “crucial infrastructure” in the Kharkiv region in the northeast. Widespread power outages were reported there, including on the rail network, and in Poltava. Explosions were also heard in at least three districts of Kyiv. A residential building was hit in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, the home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with

  • Lionel Messi’s World Cup history with Argentina star set for appearance record

    The 35-year-old forward will make his 26th World Cup finals appearance this weekend.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Verizon Communications, Honeywell International, CVS Health, Intuit and Incyte

    Verizon Communications, Honeywell International, CVS Health, Intuit and Incyte are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Loved ones mourn loss of police officer, 23, killed in MS shooting. ‘The light of my life.’

    Bay St. Louis Officer Branden Estorffe had an infectious smile, a mouth like a sailor and a stepdaughter he loved as his own. “You were patient, kind and loving. The most selfless perso​n I know. I don’t want this life without you.”

  • China urges action as ministers meet at U.N. nature summit

    Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the world to take action on preventing nature loss in a video message to ministers from more than 120 countries assembled in Montreal for the U.N. biodiversity summit, of which China holds the presidency. "We need to push forward the global process of biodiversity protection," Xi said on Thursday via a translator. Countries are attempting to reach a new global deal on protecting nature through 2030, guided by 23 targets.

  • Texas AG Tried to Get a List of Trans Residents … For Some Reason

    The office of Ken Paxton’s request speaks to the increasing scrutiny and targeting of transgender individuals by GOP lawmakers

  • Time to Buy Comcast and Dish Network Stock?

    After simultaneously hitting their 52-week lows on October 13, both stocks have started to rebound outperforming broader indexes since Mid-October.

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • US Blacklists More Chinese Tech Companies, Escalating Trade Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government is blacklisting Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group Co. and dozens of other Chinese tech companies, ratcheting up a trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Ral