Russia assures Italy it wants diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis -Di Maio

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and his Italian counterpart Di Maio meet in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Luigi Di Maio
    Italian politician
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had assured him Moscow wanted to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at a joint news conference following talks, Di Maio said he welcomed an announcement by Lavrov that Russia would send a reply to the United States later in the day on the issue of security guarantees.

"I think it's very good news, a very good signal," Di Maio said.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories