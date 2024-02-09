Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched 41 attacks on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Feb. 8 targeting 11 communities, the regional administration reported. The shelling caused at least 251 explosions in the area.

The Russian military fired at the communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krolevets, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. No casualties were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border, and surrounding areas experienced the most intense attacks with 163 explosions reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

