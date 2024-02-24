Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked six communities near the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 24, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported via Telegram.

The attacks caused nearly 200 explosions throughout the day, which marked the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, and Nova Sloboda came under fire in 20 separate attacks. No casualties or damage to local infrastructure were reported.

Bilopillia experienced the heaviest assault, logging 145 explosions in 24 hours. Russian forces assailed the small border settlement with artillery, drones, mortar, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Residents who live near the Sumy Oblast border endure constant shelling from nearby Russian forces. The Russian military has targeted the region since Ukrainian troops liberated parts of the region in April 2022.

