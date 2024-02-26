Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 25, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, and Shalyhyne were targeted in 32 separate attacks.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. At least 10 mines were also dropped onto the Myropillia community. More than 182 explosions were recorded.

No casualties or damage to local infrastructure were reported.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 50 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers, 180,000 Russians killed in war, says Zelensky

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.