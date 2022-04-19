Russia begins eastern Ukraine offensive, gives new deadline for Mariupol troops to surrender: Live updates

Celina Tebor and Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
Russian forces on Tuesday continued their new offensive in eastern Ukraine after launching attacks on cities and towns along a 300-mile front with renewed focus on the Donbas region.

Both Ukrainian and Russian officials acknowledged Tuesday the war had entered a new phase. Ukraine’s military said “the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defenses along nearly the entire frontline,” while Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the goal was "full liberation" in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ukrainian officials reported a new barrage of attacks Monday, including in the town of Kreminna. Luhansk regional military administrator Serhiy Haidai said on Ukrainian TV that Russians took control of the city after “leveling everything to the ground,” and that evacuations were impossible. Russian shelling also continued near Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

In recent days, Russia has reinforced its invading force in Ukraine, adding about 11 battalion tactical groups and as many as 11,000 troops, a senior U.S. Defense Department official said Monday.

Russian forces completely retreated from central Kyiv in early April. That, in addition to other intelligence, led many western leaders to believe Russian President Vladimir Putin was refocusing his offensive into the Donbas region.

Before the invasion, portions of Donbas had been controlled by Russian-backed forces. Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, both part of Donbas, and ordered military action there just before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Latest developments:

►Kharkiv region Gov. Oleh Synyehubov said Tuesday five civilians were killed and another 17 wounded in a recent Russian rocket attack of the center of Kharkiv and its outskirts.

►The Greek coast guard said they seized a Russian oil tanker with 19 Russian crew members on board in the Aegean Sea as part of European Union sanctions.

►Russia's targeted strikes of populated areas in Mariupol mirror its approach to Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

►The United Nations’ humanitarian chief said it seems “the time is not quite ripe yet” to establish a cease fire to get humanitarian aid into Ukraine.

Russian forces in Mariupol give new deadline for troops to surrender

The Russian military attacking Ukrainian forces holed up in the giant Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol gave the group a new deadline of midday Tuesday to surrender.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev gave the new surrender demands to the Ukrainian forces in the steel mill. The besieged city of Mariupol has been bombarded by Russian forces since the invasion began, and the forces in the steel mill are the last major pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the port city.

Denys Prokopenko, the commander of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard whose soldiers have been holding out, said Monday that Russian forces had started dropping bunker-buster bombs on the mill. Civilians are also sheltering in the mill.

Treasury secretary to meet with Ukraine PM, avoid Russia, during G-20

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she will meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal this week during G-20, the annual gathering of some of the world's largest economies.

However, she'll be trying to avoid most contact with Russian officials, echoing her comments from earlier this month. During a congressional hearing on April 6, Yellen said “I’ve made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians are there."

A senior Treasury official who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Russian finance officials are expected to attend several events virtually.

President Joe Biden has previously said Russia should be removed from the G20.

- Celina Tebor

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Russia begins eastern offensive, targets Mariupol

