Russia Attacks Cities as War Enters Second Week: Ukraine Update

(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces pressed ahead with their offensive in Ukraine as the war entered its second week, firing missiles at Kyiv overnight and stepping up their campaign to take cities in the coastal south.

With more than a million refugees fleeing to neighboring countries, according to the United Nations, a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine were due to take place on Thursday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meanwhile traveling to NATO member states neighboring Ukraine.

Russia continued to suffer the economic fallout from its invasion, with its rating slashed to junk on the back of a wave of sanctions by the U.S., the European Union and others. The global economy was further roiled with crude oil extending gains; Brent was near $117 a barrel.

Key Developments

All times CET:

Russia’s Ekho Moskvy Radio Station to Close (9:01 a.m.)

The board of Ekho Moskvy, Russia’s most prominent liberal radio broadcaster, voted to liquidate the station and its website, Editor-in-Chief Alexei Venedkitov said.

Earlier this week, the Russian Prosecutor General’s office ordered the broadcaster off the air in a move criticized by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Ekho Moskvy was founded in the waning days of the Soviet Union and managed to retain its editorial independence for over three decades even as the state brought most broadcast media under its control.

Ukraine to Hike Interest Rates in Face of War (8:50 a.m.)

As Russian troops bear down on Kyiv, Ukraine’s central bank is poised hike its key interest rate on Thursday in a bid to stabilize the economy. But the fog of war leaves economists struggling to predict how much it will tighten monetary policy. The base rate is currently 10%.

EU to Offer Residence, Job Rights to Ukrainians (8:42 a.m.)

Ukrainians fleeing to the European Union will be granted full access to the bloc and receive residence permits as well as access to education and jobs as part of a plan expected to be implemented as soon as Thursday.

European member states will consider activating the so-called temporary protection directive that will allow Ukrainians to stay in the EU beyond 90 days, a move expected to be overwhelmingly adopted, according to a senior official at the European Commission.

U.K. Blocks Insurance For Russian Aviation (8:40 a.m.)

The U.K. said it will bar Russian aviation and space companies from using British insurers and reinsurers, as it beefs up what was already its biggest ever package of sanctions against a country.

The government will legislate for the ban, with details to follow, the Treasury said on Thursday in an emailed statement.

More Than 1 Million People Have Fled Ukraine: UNHCR (8:36 a.m.)

Russia’s invasion has forced 1,002,860 people to flee Ukraine to neighboring countries, the UN refugee agency said Thursday, in what is poised to become the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II.

It said more than half a million people had fled to Poland, while 139,686 had gone to Hungary, 97,827 to Moldova and 72,200 to Slovakia. Romania had taken in 51,261 the UNHCR said, while 47,800 people had departed for Russia.

Russian-Backed Forces Threaten Strikes on Mariupol (8:03 a.m.)

A spokesman for Russian-backed separatists threatened strikes on Mariupol to demoralize the Ukrainian army and said an evacuation corridor for civilians wasn’t working, in comments broadcast on Rossiya 24. A Pentagon official said earlier that Russian forces appear to be preparing to assault the encircled port city.

Ukraine’s military headquarters said that Russia is sending four amphibious assault ships to land troops near Odesa’s seaport and seize the city.

National police in Kyiv said that there were explosions in the capital overnight, but that they were the result of Ukraine’s anti-missile systems hitting Russian targets.

Germany Sends Anti-Aircraft Missiles to Ukraine (7:50 a.m.)

Germany’s Economy Ministry has approved the release of 2,700 Strela anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported, citing ministry officials it didn’t identify. Anti-aircraft weapons can be a “game-changer” in the conflict, even if only half of them hit their target, the Inspector General of the Federal Armed Forces Eberhard Zorn told Funke Mediengruppe in an interview.

