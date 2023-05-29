Russia attacks Khmelnytskyi Oblast and disables five aircraft

On the night of May 29, 67 air targets were shot down over Ukraine

Efforts are continuing to put out fires at fuel and munitions storage facilities. Reports of casualties are being verified.

"Five aircraft were disabled. Repairs on the runway have begun," the administration said, without specifying which aircraft had been damaged.

Russia launched another mass missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on May 29. Ukrainian air defenses downed 37 cruise missiles and 29 suicide drones. Kyiv air defenses downed 40 aerial targets in the 15th attack in the month of May alone. Fragments of the intercepted missiles fell in several of the capital's districts, though without causing any casualties.

Port infrastructure was damaged in Odesa Oblast and an outbuilding burned down in Lviv Oblast during the enemy attack.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine