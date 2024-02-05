Russia attacks kill 1, injure 5 over past day

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one civilian and injuring at least five, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 5.

Russian forces launched 36 attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, injuring one person and damaging residential areas and a museum in the city of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said on Feb. 5.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russia attacked Toretsk, killing one resident and injuring two over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

The Russian military also reportedly hit Avdiivka, injuring two people.

Russia launched artillery and mortar attacks on 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the morning of Feb. 5. There were reportedly no casualties.

Russian attacks damaged a power substation, houses, an administrative building, a warehouse, and power grids and destroyed agricultural equipment in the oblast.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Sumy, and Mykolaiv oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: Reshuffling Ukrainian army leadership is up to Zelensky, Sullivan says

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.