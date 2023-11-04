Russia attacks soldiers of Ukraine's military who gathered for awards ceremony: More than 20 fighters killed

The Russian army has attacked Ukrainian soldiers in the frontline village of Zaporizhzhia, as they were probably gathered in one place to be awarded on the occasion of the Rocket Forces and Artillery Day (3 November – ed.); early reports confirm at least 20 fatalities.

Source: a source of Ukrainska Pravda in the Ministry of Internal Affairs; Viktor Mykyta, Chairman of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration; the Ukrainian military on social networks

Details: On social networks, a video appeared, with one of the soldiers saying that an emergency occurred in the brigade, which is located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to Viktor Mykyta, one of the officers decided to hold a solemn awarding ceremony for the brigade in the contact zone village.

The military added that "a lot" of defenders and civilians were killed.

A source of Ukrainska Pravda in the interior ministry confirmed this event.

Quote: "On 3 November 2023, at about 10:00-11:00 (Kyiv time), during the presentation of awards to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the contact zone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as a result of a missile hitting the place where the award ceremony took place, reportedly more than 20 soldiers were killed, including Volodymyr Voznyi, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCRSS), who was recently transferred to the TCRSS of Zaporizhzhia Oblast." (TCRSS is a new name for enlistment offices in Ukraine – ed.).

More details: Mykyta, the head of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration, indirectly reports this information.

The 128th brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast has not yet commented on the attack. Ukrainska Pravda also contacted the Tavria Operational Strategic Group for comments but has not yet received a response.

Quote from Mykyta: "I ask all fellow countrymen, communities, entrepreneurs in public catering establishments to refrain from any entertainment events, concerts, etc. in the next few days...

After official information and with the permission of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, there will be an order to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers."

Support UP or become our patron!