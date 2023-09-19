Russia attacks trolleybus in Kherson, killing police sergeant

Russian occupiers attacked the city of Kherson with artillery on 19 September, and a trolleybus came under Russian fire, killing a 49-year-old police sergeant.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from the National Police: "In the morning, a 49-year-old police sergeant was killed in Kherson as a result of Russian artillery shelling.

Two more civilians were seriously injured, and the enemy artillery destroyed a trolleybus with passengers. Injured people were hospitalised."

Details: Prokudin said that two passengers were injured – men, aged 33 and 57. They were taken to hospital. They are being examined and provided with medical care.

photo: National Police of Ukraine

A warehouse building also caught fire as a result of a Russian strike. Rescue workers are extinguishing the fire over an area of about 1,000 square metres.

