Russia attacks Ukraine with 12 Shahed UAVs and 1 missile overnight: Ukrainian air defences bring down 10 drones

Ukrainian air defences have destroyed 10 out of 12 Russian Shahed attack UAVs launched towards Ukraine on the night of 2-3 December but failed to shoot down a Russian Kh-59 missile.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russians launched 12 Shahed kamikaze drones from the area of the city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and a Kh-59 guided missile from the airspace of Belgorod Oblast (Russia).

Quote: "The attack UAVs came in several waves, infiltrating Mykolaiv Oblast through the occupied Kherson Oblast.

"Air defences shot down most of the Shaheds over Mykolaiv Oblast, the area of responsibility of the Air Command Pivden [South]. The rest were heading north-west and were destroyed near [the town of] Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast."

Details: The Air Force noted that the air defences of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces shot down 10 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs during combat activity.

However, "the Kh-59 guided missile did not reach its target".

