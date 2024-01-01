Russia attacks Ukraine with 122 drones, 87 of them downed – General Staff report

Russian troops launched 122 Shahed-136/131 attack drones at Ukraine over 31 December and on New Year’s Eve night. Air defence systems shot down 87 of them.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 January

Quote: "The Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine yesterday using 96 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Air defence assets and personnel destroyed 66 attack UAVs.

Also, the invaders conducted another airstrike using 26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on the night of 31 December-1 January. Our defenders destroyed 21 enemy drones."

Details: The settlements of Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast), Hryhorivka, Riznykivka, Zvanivka, Spirne, Pivnichne and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), Robotyne and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka and Virivka (Kherson Oblast) were subjected to airstrikes.

Over the course of the past day, 55 combat engagements took place. In total, the Russians carried out 13 missile strikes, 127 airstrikes and 181 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in killed and injured civilians. Private residential and apartment buildings, as well as other civilian and industrial infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

About 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukrainian troops’ defences.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted assault operations near Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the Russians near Bohdanivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the Russian forces, who keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Stepove and Avdiivka, and 14 more near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling four attacks in the area.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack near Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled five attacks by Russian forces near Robotyne and south of Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers continue to take measures to expand their bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the Russian forces made 13 unsuccessful assault actions targeting the positions of Ukraine's Defence Forces.

During the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force struck 11 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit nine clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, three ammunition storage points and a command post belonging to the Russians.

Background: The Roman Shukhevych Museum in Lviv was completely destroyed by a night drone attack. The university in Dubliany, where Stepan Bandera studied, was also hit. [Stepan Bandera was a Ukrainian far-right leader of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (Banderites) - ed.]

