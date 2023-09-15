Russia attacks Ukraine with 17 drones overnight, all UAVs successfully shot down

Much of Ukraine was subject to air raid alerts last night after Russia launched fresh drone strikes, with no casualties reported as of Sep. 15, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

A total of 17 strike UAVs were launched, primarily targeting Khmelnytskyi Oblast in western Ukraine, the Air Force said. Air defense units successfully downed all enemy targets.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missiles, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and other components of the Defense Forces were involved in intercepting the attack drones.

