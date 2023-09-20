Russia attacks Ukraine with 24 Shahed kamikaze UAVs, 17 shot down

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
Ukrainian air defence forces have brought down 17 of the 24 Shahed UAVs used by Russia to attack Ukraine on the night of 19-20 September.

Source: Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Ukraine overnight with 24 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, including 17 destroyed by Ukrainian air defence."

Details: The Ukrainian General Staff added that information on the aftermath of the terrorist attack is currently being established.

Update: Later, the Ukrainian Air Force specified that Russian UAVs were moving from the southeastern and northern directions.

As a result of work of air defence, 17 Shahed drones were down in Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

"Unfortunetaly, there were a couple hits to an oil refinery in Poltava Oblast, causing the operation of the factory to temporarily shut down. Relevant services are dealing with the aftermath," the Air Force summed up.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.

