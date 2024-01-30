Russia attacks Ukraine with 35 Shahed drones; air defence downs 15 of them

The Russians launched 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine on the night of 29-30 January, with 15 Russian drones being destroyed.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The military assets and personnel of the Air Force, acting jointly with the air defence of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, have destroyed 15 enemy UAVs within Mykolaiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Kyiv oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched attack drones from three areas, including Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Kursk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). Some of the Shahed drones were deployed towards the frontline territories, attempting to target infrastructure in the fuel and energy sector and civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with Russia.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Defence Forces were engaged to repel the air attack.

Russian forces also fired two S-300 air defence missiles on the Ukrainian government-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast.

Background: Earlier, the Russians bombarded Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Ukrainian defenders managed to show down one Russian Shahed attack drone, but another hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Kryvyi Rih district, causing a fire.

