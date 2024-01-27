Russia attacks Ukraine with kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles: all drones destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine with four Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, all of which were destroyed, the Ukrainian Air Force stated on Telegram on Jan. 27.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched the drones from Krasnodar Krai in the Russian Federation. All four drones were destroyed in Kirovohrad Oblast.

Citing the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, the fence of an abandoned private house in Kropyvnytskyi district was damaged. However, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

The Russian occupiers also fired an Iskander-M ballistic missile into Donetsk Oblast from Rostov Oblast. There were no reported casualties.

On Jan. 27 night, an air alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

Press officer for Operational Command South Natalia Humeniuk said that Russia was launching suicide drones from the sea to muffle the sound of their approach and avoid detection by air defense systems.

Humeniuk also noted that port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast remains a top priority for Russian strikes.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine