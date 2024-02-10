Russia attacks Ukraine with Shahed drones overnight: 23 out of 31 UAVs destroyed – Air Force

The Russian army deployed 31 Shahed drones towards Ukraine overnight, with the Air Force confirming the interception of 23 of them, as reported on Telegram on Feb. 10.

The Shaheds were launched from Balaklava and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea, as well as from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The Russians focused their attack on Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts. All 23 Shahed UAVs were destroyed within these regions.

According to the Air Force, units of anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment were involved in repelling the air attack.

Russia attacked a gas station with Shaheds in Kharkiv, and after a fuel spill, a fire engulfed at least 14 houses, completely burning them down.

Seven people, including three children, were killed in the city as a result of the attack.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that 50 Kharkiv residents were evacuated.

Rescuers continue to extinguish the fires. Law enforcement officers are inspecting the scene and taking DNA samples.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine