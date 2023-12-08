‘Russia attacks Ukraine as we speak’ – European Council urges China to stand up for UN Charter

Russian aggression against Ukraine should be resolved with China’s help based on international law, European Council (EC) President Charles Michel told Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to a statement on the EC website.

Michel agreed with Xi that the EU and China bear responsibility for achieving peace and stability based on the principles outlined in the UN Charter.

“As we speak, Russia continues to attack Ukraine and to seriously violate the UN Charter and Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said the EC head.

“We would like to be able to discuss with you how best to resolve this situation and to support the principles of international law.”

The conflict between Israel and Hamas was also discussed.

“We condemn this [Hamas’ on Israel] attack and support Israel’s right to defend itself,” said Michel. “This [solution] must be done in accordance with international law and the principle of proportionality. We want to commit to providing humanitarian aid and supporting a peaceful two-state political solution. Peace and stability are important everywhere, and we hope to be able to work together to encourage Iran and the Hou this to not cause escalation in the region.”

Read also: China presents ‘position paper’ on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine

“We are also following the situation in Asia, stated Michel. “We are concerned about the growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea and, as you know, we are opposed to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion. We also maintain our position of recognising the One China policy,” he added.

Michel cut short his trip to Beijing as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to disrupt the EU leaders' summit on Dec. 5, reported Politico.

The so-called Chinese Peace Plan on Ukraine was released by Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry on Feb. 24, NV reported. Beijing called for a ceasefire and negotiations but did not advocate for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine criticized the Chinese plan and offered advice on how Beijing should deal with Russia in March 2023.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine