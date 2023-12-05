Russia attacks western and central Ukraine with kamikaze drones in overnight attack

Russia attacked central and westernUkraine with 17 Shahed kamikaze drones, 10 of which were successfully downed by Ukrainian air defense, and eastern Ukraine with six S-300 missiles in the early hours of Dec. 5, Air Force Command report on Telegram.

The missiles were targeted at civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Kherson regions.

Air alarms were issued in the south, east, and west of Ukraine in the evening of Dec. 4 and into the night of Dec. 5.

“The enemy launched an attack on an infrastructure object in Lviv region using three drones,” said Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky.

“The incident led to a fire, which was swiftly brought under control by emergency personnel. Reports indicate minor damages. Thankfully, there were no reported casualties or injuries.”

Lviv’s critical infrastructure remains unharmed.

Russia launched Shahed drone strikes on the town of Borova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast around 9:17 PM on Dec. 4, regional governor Oleh Synehubov reported. A community center, shop, and private residences were hit during the attack. No casualties were reported.

Houses were damaged by two drones in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast. A 41-year-old civilian sustained a blast injury but did not require hospitalization.

Explosions were also reported in Vinnytsia.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine