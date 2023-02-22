Russia attempting to import 20,000 artillery shells from Iran, says Budanov

According to the HUR, Iran continues to support Russia in the war against Ukraine

"A test batch has been already imported, currently they are trying to get one more batch, but not a trial one,” Budanov said.

“It’s about 20,000 shells. It's nothing compared to the amounts used (by Russia)."

He also added there is no confirmed data about North Korea's supplies of weapons to Russia.

Iran secretly supports Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine by supplying the Kremlin regime with suicide drones that are used to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Teheran constantly strongly denies supplying Russia with drones, but large amounts of evidence shows these denials to be false. Russia has attempted to obscure the origin of the Iranian drones, named Shahed, by rebranding them as “Geran” drones.

Ukraine's Foreign Affair Ministry called on Teheran to stop immediately supplying Russia with weapons and warned that the country would be held to account. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has also initiated the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran.

U.S. television news channel CNN has reported that had intends to send Russia approximately 1,000 additional weapons, including surface-to-surface short range ballistic missiles and suicide drones.

Ukrainian intelligence has also confirmed that Teheran has agreed to send about 1,000 military vehicles to Russia.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine