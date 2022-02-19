  • Oops!
Russia-backed separatist leaders in Ukraine order call to arms as Biden warns of false war pretexts

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Russian-backed separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a general military mobilization Saturday of all men "able to hold weapons in their hands" as the Biden administration continued to warn that it believes Russia will attack Ukraine in the coming days and use a fabricated pretext to justify an invasion.

The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic issued decrees, published on Russian state media, to take up arms after baselessly claiming that Ukraine was on the verge of launching an assault on the breakaway territories. There is no evidence to that claim as monitoring groups, U.S. intelligence and independent journalists and activists in the area all say it is false.

Late Friday, Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin and Luhansk's chief Leonid Pasechnik declared a general state of emergency and said they were evacuating civilians across the border to Russia amid escalating threats from Ukraine's military, another claim for which there does not appear to be any credible evidence.

Online investigations specialist website Bellingcat reported that timestamps on the rebel videos calling for the evacuations to Russia show the videos were recorded two days before the alleged – unverified – Ukraine threats, which separatists said included shelling, attacks on gas pipelines and preparations for chemical weapons attacks.

Is Russia going to invade Ukraine? Satellite images show the latest Russian troop movements

Ukrainian officials have issued multiple statements in the last 48 hours urging its citizens and the world not to believe disinformation they say is being circulated at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of an attempt to build a case for escalating Moscow's eight-year-old conflict with Kyiv that began when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and fighting also broke out in eastern Ukraine. Putin has been angered over an eastward expansion of the NATO military alliance and Ukraine's ambitions to join the bloc as well as integrate more closely with Europe's western democracies.

"I appeal to all the men of the republic, who are able to hold weapons in their hands, to stand up for their families, children, wives, mothers," said Pushili in his decree.

President Joe Biden said in an address Friday that he's "convinced" Putin has already made the decision to invade Ukraine, though he said diplomacy has not been ruled out.

Ukraine: Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine as Russia troop buildup approaches 190K

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to deliver an address Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, in Germany, where he is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden told reporters Friday that Zelenskyy's trip might not be "the wise choice" but that it was "a judgment for him to make" and "his decision."

Russia is holding ballistic missile and nuclear-related drills that will be personally overseen by Putin on Saturday, the nation's defense ministry announced Friday.

On the diplomatic track, Putin is expected to speak by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, may meet in Europe next week.

"In #Donbass, Moscow's objective appears to be coercing #Ukraine into talking directly w/Donetsk & Luhansk & ultimately implementing Minsk agreement," noted Moscow-based foreign affairs expert Dmitri Trenin tweeted Saturday, referring to an all-but moribund peace process between Ukraine and Russia over the breakaway territories.

"RUS nuclear forces exercises are sending message to US so that it leans harder on Kiev. Doctrine of strategic tension at work," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine: Russia-backed separatist leaders order call to arms

