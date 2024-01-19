Russia bans ‘Glory to Ukraine’ and other Ukrainian symbols

Russia’s Justice Ministry has prohibited the slogan "Glory to Ukraine" and the public display of symbols associated with the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), Russian propaganda agency TASS reported.

The ban includes the emblem of the OUN, described as a "stylized golden trident, with the central element resembling a sharp sword," and a "black equilateral triangle with the base facing upward."

Russia has also added the OUN, Ukrainian People's Revolutionary Army, Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), and Ukrainian People's Self-Defense groups to the list of "Nazi" organizations.

Penalties for "propaganda or public demonstration" of these symbols can result in fines of up to 2,000 rubles or administrative arrest for up to 15 days. Officials face a fine of up to 4,000 rubles for the same "violation," and legal entities may be required to pay up to 50,000 rubles in case of "offenses."



