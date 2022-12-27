Russia bans oil export for countries who implement price cap

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

ECONOMICHNA PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 27 DECEMBER 2022

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, signed a decree which bans the trade of the Russian oil and oil products if the countries who are buying them include a price cap in the contract.

Source: the decree published on the Russian legal information portal

The decree will come into force on 1 February and will be valid until 1 July 2023. Once the decree comes into force, it will ban the countries implementing the price cap from importing Russian oil. The Russian government will decide on the date when the same ban will be implemented concerning oil products.

"Supplying [oil and oil products – ed.] to legal entities and individuals is prohibited if contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly mention a mechanism of fixating a price cap," the decree says.

Nevertheless, the Russian Federation has left a way to continue exporting oil to the countries declared "unfriendly"; a special Putin’s decree can allow these supplies to some countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Moscow could cut oil production to 500,000-700,000 barrels per day in response to G7 countries’ restrictions for the export of Russian oil. Income from oil is a major part of the Russian budget.

Background:

  • Four days after G7 set limits for it, part of Russian oil was being traded for a price significantly lower that the cap established for Moscow;

  • G7 countries announced that they agreed on establishing "a price cap" for oil exported from the Russian Federation by sea at the level of US$60 per barrel.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • White House condemns Texas governor after migrants were dropped off outside Kamala Harris' house: 'Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures'

    Texas has sent more than 8,700 migrants to Washington, DC, since the spring, the governor's office said.

  • China limps toward living with COVID as Beijing, Shanghai residents go back to work

    Mask-wearing Beijing and Shanghai commuters crowded subway trains on Monday as China's two biggest cities edged closer to living with COVID-19 even as frontline medical workers scrambled to cope with millions of new infections. After three years of harsh anti-coronavirus curbs, President Xi Jinping scrapped China's zero-COVID policy of lockdowns and relentless testing on Dec. 7 in the face of public protests and a widening outbreak.

  • Latin America has vast oil reserves, but one thing could threaten production: socialism

    Leftist governments in Venezuela, Mexico and Brazil could hurt their industries just as the world needs to replace Russian energy. [Opinion]

  • Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year and that helped offset the impact of financial sanctions on Moscow.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Global supply of oil inches tighter amid Russia's response to the G7 to reduce oil output

    Fears over tightening oil supply on Friday sent the WTI into a rally as Saudi Arabia's markets inched higher on Sunday.

  • Russia Bans Sales of Oil to Countries Imposing Price Cap

    The action follows moves by the Group of Seven nations barring Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at prices above $60 a barrel.

  • 10 Biggest Oil Companies

    Oil is a dominant source of energy worldwide and oil companies supply billions of barrels of petroleum products daily to power transportation and industry. Rising public concern about climate change and measures to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels have yet to fully impact the industry.