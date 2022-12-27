Russia bans oil exports to countries that abide by $60 price cap.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
·1 min read

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Dec. 27 signed a decree to ban oil and oil product exports to countries complying with the West's $60 per barrel price cap on Rusian crude.

The Russian ban on crude oil exports will come into effect on Feb. 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after Feb. 1.

The ban applies to oil supplied under contracts that "directly or indirectly" stipulate the $60 price cap. It is not clear if it will apply to oil priced below $60 per barrel under contracts that do not mention the price cap.

Under the decree, Putin can also exempt some of the oil exports to countries imposing the price cap from the ban.

The decree was presented as a response to “unfriendly" actions by the United States and their allies.

On Dec. 5, G7 and the EU started implementing the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil in order to limit the Kremlin's ability to fund its aggression against Ukraine.

Since the EU, the UK and the US have already banned the imports of Russian seaborne crude, the price cap mostly applies to other countries that still buy Russian oil. Insurers for the oil market, which are mostly based in the West, are banned from dealing with Russian oil priced above the cap.

The EU will also start implementing an embargo on Russian oil products starting from Feb. 5. 

Recommended Stories

  • South Korean warplane crashes after being scrambled to shoot down Pyongyang drones

    A South Korean warplane crashed as its air force scrambled to intercept a group of North Korean drones, one of which flew over Seoul.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Sees Gain in East; Austria Warns of Blackout

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s economy may grow next year, and this year’s inflation may be less than expected, according to the head of the central bank, who cited the nation’s resilience in the face of Russia’s campaign to destroy energy infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridloc

  • Close aide curses Palestinian leader in leaked audio

    A top aide to President Mahmoud Abbas was heard in newly released recordings on Tuesday cursing the Palestinian leader and insulting other members of the Palestinian leadership. The purported remarks by Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior official who is seen as a potential successor to the 87-year-old Abbas, gave a glimpse of the bitter infighting inside the Palestinian leadership as several hopefuls try to position themselves for the post-Abbas era. The recordings were released by a news website run by the militant Hamas group, the bitter rival of Abbas’ Fatah party.

  • Tony Evers names Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne as the next leader of the Department of Natural Resources

    Payne, who served as the Sheboygan County executive for 24 years, will succeed Preston Cole as DNR secretary in Tony Evers' cabinet.

  • S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

    South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions.

  • Emails Reportedly Show Ex-Regulators Helped SBF Get Ins With the CFTC

    While two of the biggest U.S. financial regulators along with the Department of Justice have collectively decided to hammer the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX with claims of massive fraud, there was a time—less than a year ago—where that same founder was the talk of the town in Washington. Once-crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried had schmoozed with lawmakers and regulators alike, and new emails show how the 30-year-old ex-FTX CEO used former regulatory officials as a means to sidle-u

  • China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

    China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment of Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis. Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense.

  • Bankman-Fried's criminal case assigned to Judge Lewis Kaplan - court filing

    Kaplan will replace U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who recused herself on Friday, saying in a court order that the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, where her husband is a partner, advised FTX in 2021. Federal prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of carrying out a "fraud of epic proportions" that led to the loss of billions of dollars of customer and investor funds from the failure of FTX, which had been a major player in the crypto industry.

  • Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year and that helped offset the impact of financial sanctions on Moscow.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Germany Is Confident a Key Refinery Will Be Fine Without Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government is confident that a key refinery that provides Berlin and swaths of the eastern part of the country with fuel is well positioned to keep running even as the nation is set to begin its ban on Russian oil in the coming days. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Fac

  • Global supply of oil inches tighter amid Russia's response to the G7 to reduce oil output

    Fears over tightening oil supply on Friday sent the WTI into a rally as Saudi Arabia's markets inched higher on Sunday.

  • Russia Bans Sales of Oil to Countries Imposing Price Cap

    The action follows moves by the Group of Seven nations barring Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at prices above $60 a barrel.

  • 10 Biggest Oil Companies

    Oil is a dominant source of energy worldwide and oil companies supply billions of barrels of petroleum products daily to power transportation and industry. Rising public concern about climate change and measures to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels have yet to fully impact the industry.