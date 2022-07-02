Russia barrage on Ukraine shows no sign of letting up following apartment building strike: Live updates

Jeanine Santucci and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Russian military strikes on civilian targets sharply increased over the past two weeks, according to Ukrainian officials, who said at a news conference that Moscow’s use of older and less precise weapons caused greater casualties.

Brigadier Gen. Oleksii Hromov said that more than 200 missiles were fired on Ukraine in that time period, more than double the amount in the first two weeks of June, according to a Reuters report.

Russia has claimed it only hits civilian targets that the Ukrainian military had taken over for use as a command post, weapons depot or other operations.

But one of the most lethal strikes over the past week occurred in a mall in the industrial city of Kremenchuk, killing more than 20 people. And on Friday, at least 21 people were killed when missiles demolished an apartment building near the strategic port city of Odesa.

Latest developments

►The European Union’s executive arm on Friday pledged to draft an emergency plan this month aimed at helping member countries do without Russian energy in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

►The Russian missile used in the deadly strike on the shopping mall in Ukraine on June 27 was designed to attack ships, a senior defense official said Friday. The missile did not have the accuracy needed to avoid civilian casualties in an urban environment.

►WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial for drug charges in Russia began Friday, but experts say it will lack legitimacy. Read more here. 

Local residents stand next to damaged residential building in the town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 21 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) ORG XMIT: XSG121
Local residents stand next to damaged residential building in the town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, July 1, 2022. Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 21 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) ORG XMIT: XSG121

Russia batters Lysychansk, last stronghold in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province

KYIV, Ukraine – Russian forces are pounding the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday.

Ukrainian fighters have spent weeks trying to defend the city and to keep it from falling to Russia, as neighboring Sievierodonetsk did a week ago. The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces took control of an oil refinery on Lysychansk’s edge in recent days, but Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai reported Friday that fighting for the facility continued.

“Over the last day, the occupiers opened fire from all available kinds of weapons,” Haidai said Saturday on the Telegram messaging app.

Luhansk and neighboring Donetsk are the two provinces that make up the Donbas region, where Russia has focused its offensive since pulling back from the northern Ukraine and the capital, Kyiv, in the spring.

- Associated Press

At least 21 killed in Russian strike

A Russian missile strike on Friday killed at least 21 people and injured 30 others in the Odesa region in a move seen by Ukrainian authorities as revenge, one day after Russian troops abandoned their positions on an island off the coast of Odesa.

At least two of the dead were children; three other kids were rescued from the rubble, Odesa's military administration spokesman Sergei Bratchuk said. Bratchuk said the missiles were launched by aircraft in the Black Sea, striking a nine-story apartment building.

Russian troops were forced of Snake Island Thursday, which Moscow called a "gesture of goodwill" over allegations it is blocking grain exports. But Ukrainian officials said the missile strike was payback for being forced out.

-Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY

Civilian deaths, injuries pass 10,000: UN report

The UN's count of verified Ukrainian civilian casualties since Russia invaded in February surpassed 10,000 this week, according to a new situation report. That includes 4,662 killed and 5,803 injured.

That number "is only growing," and is likely to be much higher, the report released by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Friday said.

In addition to the killed and injured, the UN estimated that 12.1 million people in Ukraine will require medical care between March and August. The report adds that the World Health Organization has documented 295 attacks on facilities and transportation related to health care. Reaching areas where health care has been disrupted due to the war remains a challenge due to fuel shortages and access issues.

"The risk of disease outbreaks, such as cholera, measles, diphtheria or COVID-19, has grown due to the lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene, crowded conditions in bomb shelters and collective centres and suboptimal coverage for routine and childhood immunizations," the report said.

Defense official: Ukraine's attacks forced Russia to retreat from island

Russia’s claim that it retreated from Snake Island in the Black Sea near Odesa is bogus, a senior Defense official said Friday.

Instead, steady attacks by Ukrainian forces, including the sinking of supply ship on June 17 with western-supplied Harpoon missiles, forced Russia to abandon the island, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe intelligence assessments.

Russia’s retreat from the island on June 30 will open shipping lanes and make it easier for Ukraine to defend the port city of Odesa. However, Russia continues to maintain an effective blockade in the Black Sea, the official said.

-Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY

US announces $820M in additional aid for Ukraine

U.S. officials announced another aid package worth $820 million for Ukraine on Friday, which includes two air defense systems to help the country shoot down Russian missiles.

The package includes two systems called NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system currently used to protect airspace around government buildings in Washington. The Pentagon will also provide additional ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems given to Ukraine in June. Those weapons allow Ukrainian forces to strike from as far as 40 miles away to target Russian command posts, supply depots and troops.

The Pentagon will also ship 150,000 rounds of artillery and four counter-artillery radars.

The newest round of aid brings the U.S.' total commitment to about $8.8 billion to Ukraine, $7 billion of it since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

"I commend US historic decision to provide UA with new security assistance package, including modern air defense systems," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine war: Russian missile barrage continues amis civilian deaths

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Strike Kills Four in Eastern Ukrainian City of Slovyansk

    Ukrainian officials said the latest deadly attack is part of a new Russian strategy to terrorize Ukraine into submission.

  • Russian citizens will require a visa to enter Ukraine from July 1

    As of July 1, Russian citizens can no longer travel to Ukraine without a proper visa. This removes the visa-free travel policy between the two countries, due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. delegation fails to secure release of Americans in Venezuela visit

    WASHINGTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -A U.S. delegation led by President Joe Biden's chief hostage negotiator ended a visit to Venezuela on Thursday after failing to secure the release of any of the Americans detained there, U.S. officials said. Hostage affairs envoy Roger Carstens was part of a group that met Venezuelan officials this week to press for the handover of prisoners. "The trip focused on discussions about the welfare and safety of wrongfully detained U.S. nationals in Venezuela and to press for their release," a State Department spokesperson said, adding that Carstens saw detainees to "assess their well-being."

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Eyes Ways to Bolster Arms Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will propose 1 billion euros in short-term financial relief for Kyiv’s urgent cash needs. Russia is easing labor rules in a bid to boost arms production in the face of Western sanctions. Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have

  • Energoatom restores Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant’s connection with IAEA

    Ukrainian state nuclear enterprise Energoatom announced on July 1 that it had re-established contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency for the transmission of data from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant through its own efforts, which was initially lost on June 29, the press service of the company said.

  • Bitcoin Miner Loses Bid to Renew Power-Plant Permit in N.Y.

    (Bloomberg) -- New York State rejected the renewal permit for a power plant used by Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. for Bitcoin mining, a decision that comes after about six months of delays.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits o

  • Factbox-Russia ramps up missile strikes in Ukraine

    The number of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine has more than doubled in the last two weeks and a Ukrainian brigadier general said on Thursday that Moscow was using inaccurate Soviet-era missiles for more than half of the attacks. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians and says it hits only military infrastructure. Here is an overview of some of the most prominent missile strikes in recent days.

  • What happens next in the Ukraine war

    What happens next in the Ukraine war

  • China says New Zealand PM's comments on assertiveness "wrong"

    China's embassy in New Zealand rebuked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for comments she made at the NATO summit about Chinese assertiveness, calling them "misguided" and "wrong". Ardern said on Wednesday in Madrid that China has "in recent times also become more assertive and more willing to challenge international rules and norms." "We have taken note of the relevant comment made by the New Zealand side at the NATO session, which includes some misguided accusations against China," an embassy spokesman said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

  • Ukraine news – live: Probe over ‘terrible war crime’ after apartment strike near Odesa

    Volodymyr Zelensky labels Serhiivka attack ‘deliberate direct Russian terror’

  • Negative views of China around the world are higher than ever, reveals new Pew survey

    A Pew survey of 19 countries published yesterday found that unfavorable attitudes toward China reached an all-time high in countries like the U.S. and increased significantly in others. The survey conducted between February 13 and June 3 revealed unfavorable views were mainly related to concerns over China’s human rights policies. The Pew Research Center listed four key issues in total, with the other three being China’s military power, economic competition and its involvement in domestic politics in each country.

  • Blasts rock Ukraine southern city as Russia grinds out gains in the east

    Blasts shook Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Saturday as Russia's artillery helped grind out gains in the east, after a week when the civilian death toll from Russian missile strikes climbed in urban centres well behind the frontline. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear, although Russia later said it had hit army command posts in the area. Kyiv says Moscow has intensified missile attacks on cities far from the main battlefields in the country's east and that it deliberately hit civilian sites.

  • Ukrainian artillery units destroy much-touted Russian Pantsyr missile system

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 09:46 Ukrainian artillery units destroyed a Russian Pantry-1S anti-aircraft missile system worth $15 million with one direct hit. Pivnich (North) Operational Command shared footage of the operation.

  • Secret Service Have Been Gossiping About Trump’s SUV Outburst for a Year: CNN

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIDays after the Secret Service pushed back on the stunning testimony that former President Donald Trump violently freaked out during a Jan. 6 presidential SUV ride, CNN reported on Friday that accounts of Trump lunging at his Secret Service agents have spread around the agency for the past year.According to two Secret Service sources, stories similar to ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s account—which she testified under oath was told to her by former Trump staffer and current S

  • Former defense secretary James Mattis rips Putin's 'pathetic' military performance in Ukraine: 'We're watching Russia wither before our eyes'

    James Mattis condemned "the immoral, the tactically incompetent, operationally stupid and strategically foolish effort" of Russia's war with Ukraine.

  • Mark Meadows’ associate threatened ex-White House aide before her testimony

    It was the second warning Cassidy Hutchinson had received before her deposition, cautioning her against cooperating with the panel

  • As Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids move forward, the alliance is already eyeing their fighter jets

    Sweden and Finland will bring "quite a bit of capability and capacity to the alliance from Day One," the US's top general in Europe said this spring.

  • Ukraine’s army puts new American weapons to good use, says Pentagon

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully using new weapons delivered from the U.S., said Foreign Policy journalist Jack Detsch on Twitter on July 1. In particular, he commended the use of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to target Russian command posts and weaken their capabilities on the battlefield. This was noted at a closed briefing at the U.S. Department of Defense.

  • US Navy, Air Force running ‘capstone test’ of new high-power microwave missile

    The High-Powered Joint Electromagnetic Non-Kinetic Strike Weapon (HiJENKS) uses microwave technology to disable an adversary’s electronic systems.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition depots and equipment and kill 27 Russian service personnel -- Pivden [South] Operational Command

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 2 JULY 2022, 03:08 The Ukrainian military has destroyed military equipment as well as ammunition depots and has killed Russian service personnel along the southern defence lines, including in Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.