Russia Bars Its Own Shadow Army Rep in Explosive Public Feud

74
Shannon Vavra
·3 min read
Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via third party
Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via third party

A representative for Wagner Group boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin was reportedly denied access to Russia’s military command in Ukraine Monday, in the latest sign that Moscow is sidelining Prigozhin’s mercenary fighting group in the war in Ukraine.

The apparent snub comes as Prigozhin pleads with Moscow to provide Wagner Group with ammunition it desperately needs in the war. The ammunition, though, has not been delivered—an act Prigozhin said could either be “ordinary bureaucracy or betrayal.”

“On March 5, I wrote a letter to the commander of the SMO grouping about the urgent need to allocate ammunition. On March 6, at 8 a.m., my representative at the headquarters had his pass cancelled and was denied access,” Prigozhin in a Telegram post, according to a Reuters translation.

Wagner Group fighters asked Russia for more ammunition in February, noting that Wagner Group mercenaries were dying unnecessarily in Ukraine as they try to fight off a Ukrainian advance in Bakhmut.

The delays and the latest denial to the Wagner representative has raised questions for Prigozhin about whether Russia—over a year into a war that has no end in sight—is willing to use Wagner as scapegoat in case it loses the war.

“What if they [the Russian authorities] want to set us up, saying that we are scoundrels—and that's why they are not giving us ammunition, not giving us weapons, and not letting us replenish our personnel, including [recruiting] prisoners,” Prigozhin said in a video, referencing recent measures Russia has established to prevent Wagner Group from rounding up prisoners to run on missions in Ukraine with little to no training.

Wagner Boss Appears to Issue Veiled Threat to Kremlin in Ominous Video

Prigozhin warned that if the supplies are not provided to Wagner, Russia may lose Bakhmut—and more—to Ukraine.

“If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse,” he said.

Russia has been trying and failing to seize Bakhmut for months, with significant losses, according to the National Security Council.

Although Prigozhin is questioning whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to blame losses on Wagner, Putin has been leaning on Wagner Group fighting as a way to make up for failings of Russia’s more conventional armed forces, according to a previous White House National Security Council assessment.

Wagner Group fighting has been “a bit more effective” than Russia’s forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Monday.

In recent days, the focus of Wagner’s fighting has pushed toward Bakhmut from the east and north, as Ukrainian fighters have retreated west of the Bakhmutia river, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Even so, if Russia does prove victorious in Bakhmut, it likely won’t change the direction of the war, Austin said Monday.

“If the Ukrainians decide to reposition in some of the terrain that’s west of Bakhmut, I would not view that as an operational or a strategic setback,” Austin said, according to Fox News, which was traveling with the secretary of defense. “The fall of Bakhmut won’t necessarily mean that…the Russians have changed the tide of this fight.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Wagner representative barred from Russian army HQ in Ukraine, its boss says

    Prigozhin said the incident came the day after he urgently requested ammunition supplies from the commander of what Russia calls its "special military operation" (SMO). Since mid-January, Russia's campaign in Ukraine has been commanded personally by the chief of the general staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

  • Wagner chief warns of collapse of Russian front line if there is retreat from Bakhmut

    The leader of Russia’s Wagner private army complained of a lack of ammunition being provided by Moscow, and warned the Russian front line could collapse if they retreat from Bakhmut. BBC News reported that the Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, uploaded a video on Saturday saying that his troops were fearful they were being “set up”…

  • Bulgaria transfers to Ukraine weapons worth billions of dollars through third countries

    Bulgaria has provided arms worth billions of dollars to Ukraine over the past two years despite not a single deal being signed between the two countries at the government level, journalists from Euractiv said in an article published on March 6.

  • US-sanctioned Russian ship loaded with military cargo enters Black Sea – media reports

    The Russian cargo ship Sparta IV, sanctioned by the U.S. government slipped quietly through the Bosporus Strait into the Black Sea during the hours of darkness with a suspected load of war supplies for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Naval News outlet reported on March 5.

  • Kremlin prepares for elections, expects higher support of Putin and voter turnout than last time

    The Kremlin held discussion about the 2024 presidential elections - it expects better results for Vladimir Putin than in 2018. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media RBK with reference to its sources Details: Members of the external political bloc of the Kremlin were gathered by Sergey Kirienko, First Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of Russia.

  • China accused of ‘harassment’ after dozens of its ships surround disputed island

    The Philippines has accused China of “harassment” after a Chinese naval ship and dozens of other vessels surrounded a contested island in the South China Sea.

  • Hitler's nephew fought in the US Navy in WWII, but he had to get special permission from the president and FBI to do it

    When family ties prevented him from joining US forces, William Patrick Hitler wrote a letter to FDR asking to fight "against tyranny and oppression."

  • Iran Supreme Leader calls for death penalty as hundreds of schoolgirls fall victim to mystery poisoning

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for "capital punishment" for those responsible for poisoning hundreds of schoolgirls if the acts were deliberate.

  • ISW says fighting for Bakhmut exhausting Russians, preparing ground for Ukrainian counter-offensive

    The months-long Russian assault on Bakhmut is approaching its culmination point, after which Russia will lose the initiative in the war — just as it did after the exhausting battle for Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

  • Hard-hit California braces for another round of snow

    In hard-hit California, the Sierra Nevada mountains are continuing to get pummeled with snow. Another 17.5 inches of snow fell in the mountains over the last 24 hours. The snowfall total for the season now stands at 48.33 feet, surpassing the total from the winter of 2016-2017.

  • Russian Defence Ministry reports Shoigu allegedly in Ukraine for three days now

    The Ministry of Defence of Russia has shown footage of Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, supposedly visiting temporarily occupied Mariupol. This is the third message in the last three days designed to show Shoigu's presence in the combat action zone in Ukraine.

  • Czech inflatable weapon decoys a hit as Ukraine war rages

    A Czech company producing inflatable weapon decoys, including Himars rocket launchers and Abrams tanks, said Monday it had seen a spike in demand since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started last year.Inflatech has so far rolled out "dozens" of fake Himars rocket launchers while the real weapon is wreaking havoc on Russian invaders in Ukraine.

  • Trump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump hates losing so much that he has suggested he will mount a third-party campaign if he doesn’t win the Republican presidential nomination.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieBut he can’t

  • 23 charged with domestic terrorism after violent night at Atlanta public safety training center site

    The Atlanta Police Department has announced the arrest of over twenty people following a music festival at the location where Atlanta plans to build a police and fire training facility.

  • Wagner chief warns of Bakhmut frontline collapse

    STORY: "If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published over the weekend. "The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests."Reuters could not independently verify when and where the video was recorded. The footage was published on a Telegram channel that has been disseminating Prigozhin news and has associated itself with the Wagner Group. The video was not published on Prigozhin's usual press service channel.Prigozhin on Friday said that his units had "practically surrounded Bakhmut," where fighting has intensified in the past week with Russian forces attacking from nearly all sides.But on Sunday he complained that most of the ammunition that his forces were promised by Moscow in February had not yet been shipped.

  • Radio company SiriusXM cuts workforce by 8%

    Weak auto sales are also expected to hurt the radio operator's subscriber base. The company will also cut its marketing budget. As on Dec. 31, 2022, SiriusXM had 5,869 full-time and part-time employees.

  • California braces for another round of snow

    The West continues to be pummeled with new rounds of snow and severe weather as officials in California warn it could take days to rescue those trapped in the latest snowfall.

  • US House Speaker McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's president in the US -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the U.S. in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday, a move that could replace the Republican Speaker's anticipated but sensitive trip to the democratically governed island claimed by China. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsai had been invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during a transit through California on a planned visit to Central America, and that McCarthy was likely to meet her in the United States. One of the sources said should the U.S. meeting go forward - likely in April - it did not necessarily rule out McCarthy visiting Taiwan in the future.

  • The bewildering descent of Scott Adams and 'Dilbert'

    Scott Adams sat for his regular YouTube show last month with a plan to stir a hornet's nest. What he says he didn't anticipate was how badly he would get stung. "I shook the box intentionally. I did not realize how hard I shook it," he told The Washington Post via text.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. On his Feb. 22 episode of "Real Coffee With Scott Adams," the creator of the comic strip "Dilbert" decided to riff on a

  • Nobel laureate Paul Krugman says he's confused by the current US economy - and predicts the Fed will keep fighting inflation until it's clearly won

    Paul Krugman isn't sure whether inflation is fading or lingering, as job numbers point to a robust economy while housing starts suggest a slowdown.