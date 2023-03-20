Russia to bear full responsibility for its actions – Zelenskyy on ICC decision

Volodomyr Zelenskyy

He emphasized the importance of the court's decision for achieving justice.

“There is a warrant from the International Criminal Court for the arrest of the Russian leader, and this is a turning point,” the President said.

Read also: Russia must stop forcibly transferring children from Ukraine orphanages, says Human Rights Watch

“It becomes certain that Russia will bear full responsibility at the end of their aggression. Responsibility for every strike against Ukraine, for every destroyed life, for every deported Ukrainian child... And, of course, for every manifestation of destabilization of the world that resulted from Russian aggression.”

The International Criminal Court, or ICC, which is located in The Hague, the Netherlands, issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Children's Ombudsperson Maria Lvova-Belova on March 17. They are accused of a war crime – deporting thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, 2022.

Read also: EU backs ICC decision on arrest warrant for Putin

According to ICC President Piotr Józef Hofmański, Putin can be arrested in the 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute – the court’s founding charter.

However, there is little prospect of Putin being captured and put on trial at the present time, as he is unlikely to venture into a territory where he might be arrested, and there is no process for extraditing him from Russia.

Russia in any case does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, as it has not signed the Rome Statute.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine