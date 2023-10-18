Russia begins mobilization in occupied Kherson Oblast, Kyiv says

Russian “authorities” have begun serving mobilization notices to locals in occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian National Resistance Center (NRC) reported via its website on Oct. 18.

“In the temporarily occupied territories of the south [of Ukraine], the enemy is mobilizing local people into the ranks of his army,” the message reads.

“Thus, in Kherson region, there have been recorded cases of conscriptions being handed out specifically for mobilization, after the representatives of Moscow came to the fake military commissariats to ‘clarify the data.’ At the same time, all the men of the region have to ‘clarify the data.”

The NRC notes that attempts to mobilize residents of occupied territories is a gross violation of international law and suggests a concerted effort to exterminate Ukrainians.

On Sept. 11, Ukraine’s General Staff warned that to compensate for heavy losses on the battlefield, Russia was gearing up for another wave of major mobilization, aiming to draft between 400,000 and 700,000 men into its military.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine