Russia’s Black Sea Fleet faces grim choice following recent attacks — Kyiv

After the attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea, it has two options: voluntary or forced destruction, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a Facebook post on Sept. 22.

The best option for the Russian military would be to scuttle its fleet, he advised.

Read also: Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don took two direct hits in dock in Sevastopol, sub out for remainder of war

"There are two options for the future of the Russian Black Sea Fleet — forced or voluntary self-destruction," the official said.

Read also: Deputy PM Fedorov promises new strikes on Russian fleet

“The best and safest way to preserve the integrity of the property and economic complex of the city of Aqyar (old name – Sevastopol) and the surrounding areas is voluntary scuttling.”

Read also: Local partisans helped target Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ in Crimea

"Otherwise, the Russian Black Sea Fleet will be sliced up like salami: the process is painful, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine carry out precision strikes exclusively on military infrastructure.”

A Russian serviceman is missing after a presumed Ukrainian missile attack on Sept. 22 on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, a city in Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine