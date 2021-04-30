Russia blacklists 8 EU officials in retaliatory action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday blacklisted eight officials from the European Union in retaliation for EU sanctions over the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Russian list includes European Parliament President David Sassoli and Vera Jourova, the vice president of the European Commission for values and transparency.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the EU of trying to punish Moscow for its “independent foreign and domestic policies” and of trying contain its development with “unlawful restrictions.” It particularly referred to the EU sanctions slapped on six Russian officials in March.

“All our proposals for settling problems between Russia and the EU through a direct professional dialogue have been consistently ignored or rejected,” the ministry said.

The EU sanctions targeted the Russian officials involved in the imprisonment of Navalny, the most adamant opponent and critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject. European labs have confirmed that Navalny was poisoned.

In February, Navalny was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence while he was in Germany. The sentence stemmed from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has rejected as politically driven.

Russia has rejected the U.S. and the EU criticism of Navalny's imprisonment and of Russia's crackdown on protests demanding his release as meddling in its internal affairs.

The tensions over Navalny have further exacerbated Russia's relations with the West, which plunged to post-Cold War lows after Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Those ties have become further strained over U.S. and the EU accusations of Moscow's interference in elections and hacking attacks.

The Russian sanctions list also includes Ilmar Tomusk, the head of Estonia's Language Inspectorate; Ivars Abolins, chairman of Latvia's National Electronic Media Council; Maris Baltins, director of the Latvian State Language Center; Jacques Maire, a French lawmaker who is also a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe; Berlin chief state prosecutor Jorg Raupach; and Asa Scott, head of chemical and biological defense and security division at the Swedish Defense Research Agency.

Recommended Stories

  • Top ally announces closing Navalny's offices amid crackdown

    A top ally of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Thursday that the network of the politician's offices in Russia is being closed as authorities seek to have it and Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption outlawed as extremist groups. The Moscow prosecutor's office petitioned a court this month to declare both the regional offices and Navalny's anti-corruption organization as extremist groups, a label that would outlaw their activities, expose members and supporters to lengthy prison terms, and pose a major challenge for Navalny’s embattled team. Leonid Volkov, who as Navalny’s top strategist runs the regional offices, said Thursday that preserving the network in its current state “is impossible” because of the extremism charges but rebranding them wouldn’t help either.

  • Czechs says they lack info needed to assess Sputnik vaccine for use

    The Czech drugs regulator said on Thursday it lacked the documentation needed to fully assess Russia's COVID-19 vaccine for possible use, drawing a rebuke from Moscow amid a separate, heated dispute over spying allegations. The Czech Republic and Russia are embroiled in their worst row in decades after Prague said the same Russian agents accused of a 2018 attempt to poison a former Russian spy in Britain were also likely behind 2014 blasts at a Czech ammunitions depot. The allegations, denied by Russia, have led to mass expulsions of staff from each of the country's embassies.

  • Zhang Yimou on the Persistence That Got ‘Cliff Walkers’ Made Despite COVID and Melting Snow

    Zhang Yimou’s “Cliff Walkers” is kicking off a multi-territory release this weekend, with day and date outings in North America, New Zealand, and Singapore coordinating with the espionage thriller’s official launch in mainland Chinese theaters on Friday. That makes it one of the first major Chinese pictures to take advantage of the improving theatrical conditions […]

  • Golf-Park Inbee lights up Sentosa with sparkling 64 for LPGA lead

    The seven-times major winner, bidding for a third win in the tournament after 2015 and 2017 triumphs, snared eight birdies in sweltering conditions at Singapore's Sentosa course to top the leaderboard ahead of fellow South Korean Park Hee-young (65). "I had a great day today," said the world number two. Park Hee-young's mix of an eagle, six birdies and a single bogey gave her a two-shot advantage over five players who carded 67s for a share of third at a tournament sometimes dubbed "Asia's major".

  • Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after ending hunger strike

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week. Navalny's comments were piped into a hearing in a Moscow courtroom, where he lost his appeal against a fine for defaming a World War Two veteran. Allies were forced to disband his network of regional campaign offices, which the authorities are seeking to ban as "extremist".

  • Chicago police fatally shot Anthony Alvarez, 22, in the back as he fled

    The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has recommended the Chicago police officer who discharged his weapon be relieved of duty. Body camera footage was released on Wednesday showing Chicago Police firing a fatal shot at 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez as he ran away. USA Today reported Alvarez’s back was facing the officer, who fired multiple bullets.

  • Yearlong delay hits operational test of Alaska-based missile defense radar

    The Long Range Discrimination Radar's only operational flight test won't take place for another year, the Government Accountability Office says.

  • Russia investigates top rights lawyer defending Kremlin critic Navalny's group

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has opened a criminal investigation against one of the country's top human rights lawyers who is defending jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an extremism case. Security forces searched and briefly detained Ivan Pavlov on Friday before bringing him in for questioning again. Pavlov, 50, is well known inside Russia for taking on high-profile and often politically sensitive cases in which he represents people accused by the Russian state of everything from treason to espionage.

  • Analysis-Vexed but vulnerable, Erdogan avoids escalating genocide dispute with Biden

    Despite its fury with the United States for calling the Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide, Turkey is for now avoiding a showdown which could hurt its fragile economy and scupper hopes of better ties with U.S.-allied Arab states. President Tayyip Erdogan angrily condemned Joe Biden's characterisation of the killings a century ago, saying the U.S. president should "look in the mirror" and examine the fate of Native Americans wiped out by settlers who founded his country. But the usually combative Turkish leader, who has often used foreign disputes to rally domestic support, is more focused on reviving a battered economy which is key to his longterm re-election prospects.

  • Hong Kong passes immigration law with 'exit ban' powers raising fears for activists and journalists

    Hong Kong has passed a new immigration law that allows city authorities to bar people from entering or leaving the global business hub, raising concerns that Chinese mainland-style “exit bans” could be used against activists. Diplomats, rights groups and lawyers have warned that the way the law is worded will give sweeping powers to the city’s immigration chief, who will not need to seek a court order to block people from boarding flights to and from Hong Kong. City authorities have rejected those concerns, saying the legislation aims to screen illegal immigrants given a backlog of asylum requests and will not infringe on free movement. Officials have also said the ban will only apply to flights heading to Hong Kong. But government assurances are largely falling flat in Hong Kong where many say the special territory’s unique way of life has disappeared as the ruling Chinese Communist Party tightens its grip. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year which criminalises vaguely defined crimes of subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion, punishable by up to life imprisonment. Authorities continue to defend the law as necessary to restore stability in the city, where mass pro-democracy protests lasted for months in 2019. But in the ten months since the national security law came into effect, prominent activists, lawyers, journalists and businesspeople have been arrested and detained.

  • Why Putin Flexed His Military Muscle on Ukraine’s Border

    Russia has been pulling back tens of thousands of troops from its border with Ukraine following a show of strength that rattled nerves from Kyiv to Washington. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the drawdown would be complete by May 1, part of a routine training exercise; Ukrainian, European and U.S. officials were waiting to exhale. First, Putin is determined to mark Russia’s territory across its “near abroad,” particularly Ukraine and Belarus, and he won’t treat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as an equal negotiating partner.

  • Nigeria's Buhari under fire over surging violence

    With his country ensnared in mounting jihadist violence, bandit attacks and kidnappings, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is under fire from allies and enemies alike for appearing incapable of tackling the security crisis.

  • Asian-American groups push for socio-political clout with funding surge

    Asian-American business and community leaders, including billionaire Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, have quietly lined up what they aim to be the largest private investment in Asian American and Pacific Islander causes in U.S. history following a rise in anti-Asian bigotry. The Asian American Foundation, which is set to announce its initial fundraising commitments on Monday, is among dozens of AAPI groups seeking to harness a flood of resources that has accelerated since a gunman killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area day spas in March. The foundation will fill in funding gaps for a wide array of AAPI organizations that have been under-financed for years.

  • Biden speech draws 26.9 million viewers on U.S. TV networks

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's first address to Congress on Wednesday night attracted an estimated 26.9 million viewers across 16 U.S. television networks, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Thursday. Biden's audience slumped nearly 44% below the TV viewership for Republican President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress in 2017. In Wednesday's speech, Democrat Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion "American Families Plan" and pleaded with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues.

  • Trump tax cut allowed Duke Energy to reduce costs for customers ‘by over a billion dollars’: CEO

    Lynn Good — CEO of Duke Energy (DUK), one of the nation's largest utility companies — did not take a position on a proposed corporate tax hike but cautioned that it may require the company to pass along costs to its customers through higher prices.

  • Twisted Sister awarded $1.2m from Clive Palmer over copyright claim

    Australian billionaire Clive Palmer used a version of We're Not Gonna Take It when he ran for parliament.

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe

  • Florida medical marijuana legislation stalls as public employees are fired for legal use

    The first time Allison Enright, a Brevard County teacher, fell at work, doctors prescribed her opioids to deal with the pain.

  • China’s new space station is officially in orbit

    For better or worse, the space race of the 1960s truly defined what nations would be major players in space exploration over the following decades. The United States and Russia have the most accomplishments under their belts when it comes to venturing off of Earth, and the rest of the world has spent a long time trying to catch up. China, in particular, has really ramped up its efforts as of late. The country recently nailed a far-side Moon landing and also a sample return mission from the lunar surface. Now, it's doing something that only the United States and Russia have done by launching the first piece of what will become the country's first permanent space station. The so-called "Heavenly Harmony" module is the first component of the new space station, which will take many months to fully construct as it orbits Earth. A report yesterday suggested that China was poised to launch the module shortly, and it wasted no time in doing so. The module was sent into space using one of China's Long March rockets and according to state-run media, the mission was a success. The International Space Station has been occupied for the vast majority of its 22 years in orbit. The ISS has hosted scientists from over a dozen nations, but China has famously been banned from sending any of its astronauts there. The agreement was made early on to ban China from the space station and while Russia and China are much more friendly with one another than they were two decades ago, the United States has refused to reconsider its position that China should not be allowed to send scientists to the spacecraft. China, meanwhile, has been rapidly expanding its space exploration efforts, sending missions to Mars, the Moon, and now building its own permanent orbiting laboratory around Earth. The country has tested space stations in the past, but those have long since fallen out of orbit and been destroyed. Now, China is looking to construct a much more stable home in orbit, and the launch of the Heavenly Harmony module is the first step toward achieving that goal. According to reports out of the country, China believes it will take a total of 11 missions to construct and outfit the space station with everything it needs in order to host its initial crew. Unlike the International Space Station which can hold six comfortably and up to eight if needed, China's space station will initially be capable of supporting up to three astronauts at once. That number could change dramatically in the future if China decides to further build out the station, add new modules, and new living areas. The Chinese space agency has been moving fast in its aim to catch up to the U.S. and Russia in the new space race, and the new space station is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

  • The Great Smoky Mountains' Synchronizing Fireflies Are Coming

    Move over&nbsp;Immersive Van Gogh, Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee has just announced the dates for its mesmerizing annual firefly show.