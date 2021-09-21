Russia to blame for Litvinenko's killing, European Court of Human Rights rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Falconer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that Russia "was responsible for the assassination of Aleksandr Litvinenko" in London, England.

Why it matters: Former KGB officer Litvinenko, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in 2006 after being poisoned in London with Polonium 210, a rare radioactive isotope. Russia has always denied any involvement in his death.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they found: The court noted in its ruling that a public inquiry in the United Kingdom found in 2016 that Litvinenko's killing had been carried out by former KGB bodyguard Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun, a businessman and former KGB agent. The U.K. inquiry said Putin "probably approved" the killing.

  • "The Court found in particular that there was a strong prima facie case that, in poisoning Mr Litvinenko, Mr Lugovoi and Mr Kovtun had been acting as agents of the Russian State," the European court said.

  • Lugovoi and Kovtun have always denied being involved in the killing, but the European court said it was "beyond reasonable doubt" that the pair were behind it.

"The planned and complex operation involving the procurement of a rare deadly poison, the travel arrangements for the pair, and repeated and sustained attempts to administer the poison indicated that Mr Litvinenko had been the target of the operation."

Excerpt from European court ruling

The bottom line: "Had the pair been involved in a 'rogue operation,' the information to prove that theory would lie entirely in the Russian authorities' hands," the European court concludes.

  • "However, the Government had made no serious attempt to provide such information or to counter the findings of the UK authorities."

Driving the news: Litvinenko's widow, Marina Litvinenko, brought the case against Russia to the Strasbourg-based rights court.

Of note: Lugovoi was elected in 2007 as a member of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of the country's parliament. He was awarded a state medal "for services to the fatherland" in 2015.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Migrants on school buses? Texas town feels caught in the middle

    Many residents of the Texan border town of Del Rio have been saying for months that they feel abandoned by the federal government as border arrests hit 20-year highs. On Friday night, a local lawyer published a Facebook post saying that local school district buses were transferring migrants, mostly Haitians, to processing facilities. "THE SAME BUSES OUR CHILDREN WILL RIDE ON MONDAY!!!!" Jacques De La Mota wrote alongside pictures of a yellow school bus seemingly picking up migrants in the dark.

  • Trudeau's party wins Canada vote but fails to get majority

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary. Trudeau entered Monday's election leading a stable minority government that wasn’t under threat of being toppled — but he was hoping Canadians would reward him with a majority for navigating the pandemic better than many other leaders. The Liberal Party was leading or elected in 156 seats — one less than they won 2019, and 14 short of the 170 needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

  • Biden to urge action on climate change and the pandemic at U.N. today

    Biden will try to reassure allies that the United States will not turn its back on global commitments during his first speech at the U.N. on Tuesday.

  • Egypt's first post-Mubarak ruler, Tantawi, dies aged 85

    Egypt's Mohammed Hussein Tantawi, who headed the military junta that ruled after president Hosni Mubarak's ouster in the Arab Spring protests, has died at age 85, state media and a military official said Tuesday.

  • Boxer Manny Pacquiao is running for president in the Philippines

    Pacquaio, 42, is a senator in the Philippines. He accepted his party's nomination to run for president on Sunday.

  • Coup attempt fails in Sudan - state media

    The government says the coup plotters are linked to ex-President Bashir, who was toppled in 2019.

  • Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers

    Thousands of abandoned coal mines in the U.S. have been polluting rivers and streams for decades, in some cases harming fish and contaminating drinking water. Tucked into the Senate-passed infrastructure bill is $11.3 billion for the cleanup of defunct coal mines to be distributed over 15 years — money experts say would go a long way toward rehabilitating the sites that date back to before 1977. Cleanup efforts are currently funded by fees from coal mining companies, but that money has fallen far short of what’s needed to fix the problems.

  • Protesters block Kosovo-Serbia border, tension still high

    The Kosovo-Serbia border on Tuesday remained blocked by ethnic Kosovo Serbs protesting a move by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Kosovo authorities said a 2016 deal reached in European Union-mediated talks had expired and only proper Kosovo symbols are now valid.

  • DOJ urges Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v. Wade

    The Department of Justice sought permission Monday to present oral arguments when the Supreme Court hears a case challenging Mississippi's strict abortion law, as it called on justices to uphold Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: The two briefs, filed by acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher, mark the latest attempt by President Biden's DOJ to "protect the legal right to an abortion," per the New York Times, which first reported on the court filings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Senate eyes tech firms' data troves

    Lawmakers mulling how to tighten antitrust laws' reins over online platforms will grill Google and Facebook Tuesday about a key asset in the digital age: data.Why it matters: The intersection of data collection and competition policy is a particularly vulnerable point for the tech giants, whose power comes from amassing troves of information about users.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee's Tuesd

  • Kabul residents hope for international help

    While much attention in the West has focused on how the Taliban will govern, for many Afghans, like Mahil Agha, the main priority is simply to survive. The 37-year-old lives in Bagrami, a neighborhood in Kabul where many displaced or poor people live, along with his wife, mother and seven children. "In the previous government of Ashraf Ghani, we were helped during the winter, we were given winter wood and oil, but so far we have not been helped." Agha's mother added that the children were in a "bad situation" without clothing or blankets and the family is struggling every day. In another part of the Afghan capital, resident Suleiman said the economic situation in the country has deteriorated."Business is down. Everywhere you see people are miserable, business is not happening at all, people's livelihoods have been cut and people's economic situations are very bad."17 trucks loaded with food aid arrived at the Torkham border crossing on Sunday (September 19) from the Pakistani city of Peshawar. The aid, including flour, cooking oil, sugar and rice, was donated by the NGO Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum or PACF. Even as some aid is trickling into the country, poverty and hunger have spiraled since the Taliban takeover, according to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He added that Afghanistan is on "the verge of a dramatic humanitarian disaster."The World Food Program has warned food may run out by the end of this month, pushing up to 14 million people to the brink of starvation.

  • Personalized white flags commemorating coronavirus pandemic victims adorn National Mall

    A closer look at the 660,000 white flags adorning the National Mall in Washington, D.C., reveals the humanity underneath a statistic.

  • New studies show gap between multilateral climate goals and what's actually happening

    Data: OECD; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosTwo new reports show the gap between multilateral climate goals and what's actually happening.Driving the news: OECD data shows developed economies are falling short of a 2009 pledge to mobilize $100 billion annually by 2020 to help developing nations cut emissions and adapt to warming.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome developing countries view the fulfillment of the pledge as a prerequisi

  • Georgia WWII veteran receives French Legion of Honor

    A 98-year-old World War II veteran who took part in the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge and witnessed the German surrender during the war has been honored by France. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Louis Graziano was given the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony on Friday in Thomson, Georgia, where he lives. The honor has been given to many American World War II veterans as recognition for the role they played in liberating France from German occupation.

  • Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters 'weeks away,' Fauci says

    Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser said on Sunday, as officials signaled they expected boosters would be recommended for a broad swath of Americans. U.S. health regulators already have begun to consider a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.

  • Regulators could OK Pfizer boosters for older Americans this week

    (Reuters) -U.S. regulators could authorize a booster shot of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for older and some high-risk Americans early this week in time for the government to roll them out by Friday. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give the nod to the third shots for at least this group before advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are due to meet on Wednesday. On Friday, an FDA advisory committee voted to recommend emergency authorization of the additional Pfizer shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

  • Bees kill dozens of endangered penguins in South Africa

    Swarms of bees killed at least 63 endangered penguins in South Africa on a beach outside Cape Town, according to the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

    Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

  • Mossad assassinated Iran's top nuclear scientist using an AI-powered, remote-controlled machine gun, report says

    Israel assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using an AI-powered weapon that required no on-site operatives, per The New York Times.