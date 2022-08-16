Russia blames sabotage for explosions, 'state of emergency' in Crimea: Live Ukraine updates

John Bacon and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
Massive explosions and fires ripped through Crimea on Tuesday, forcing evacuation of 3,000 residents as the Ukraine war appears to be spreading to the peninsula occupied by Russia since 2014.

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed "sabotage" for explosions at a military warehouse near Dzhankoya. Power lines, a power plant, a railway track and a number of residential buildings were damaged, the ministry said in a statement obtained by the Russian news outlet Kommersant. The explosion was described as a diversion.

No serious injuries were reported. Another fire was reported at a power substation, but officials did not indicate whether it was related to the ammunition blast.

“We are in a state of emergency,” said Sergey Aksenov, the Russian leader of the Crimean administration.

Ukraine presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak did not claim Ukraine responsibility for the incident but tweeted that “Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves.”

Last week, the Russian military blamed a series of explosions at the Saki air base on an accidental detonation of munitions there, but the incident appeared to be a Ukrainian attack. Kyiv said the explosions destroyed nine Russian airplanes.

The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned last month that attacks on Crimea could result in a "doomsday, very quick and tough, immediately."

Latest developments:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he believes Sweden and Finland will be able to join NATO "very quickly." Scholz said Turkey, which had balked, appears satisfied and that the other six nations that have not approved the expansion would likely do so soon.

Swiss chocolate-maker Lindt & Sprüngli Group announced it will "exit the Russian market." The company had temporarily suspended operations in March.

►More than 1,350 dead bodies of Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian occupiers have been found in the Kyiv region, regional Police Chief Andrii Niebytov said.

►The Russian Federal Security Service accused Ukraine of blowing up power transmission towers three times this month near a nuclear power plant in the western Russia city of Kursk.

Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea, Aug. 9, 2022. More massive explosions and fires hit a military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Aug. 16, 2022.
Rising smoke can be seen from the beach at Saky after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea, Aug. 9, 2022. More massive explosions and fires hit a military depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Aug. 16, 2022.

Russia's Black Sea fleet falters

Russia's Black Sea fleet is "struggling to exercise effective sea control," the British Defense Ministry said in an assessment released Tuesday. The fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives but has been less effective because of the loss of its flagship, a significant portion of its naval aviation combat jets and control of Snake Island, the assessment says.

The issues undermine Russia’s overall invasion strategy, in part because the amphibious threat to the crucial Ukraine port of Odesa has now been largely neutralized, the assessment says: "This means Ukraine can divert resources to press Russian ground forces elsewhere."

Russian killings in Bucha 'a crime against humanity,' Ban Ki-moon says

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on the world Tuesday to honor civilians who were killed when Russian ground forces tried to invade Ukraine's capital and eventually retreated from the area surrounding Kyiv. Ban, a former South Korean diplomat who served as secretary-general between 2007 and 2016, visited Bucha, a city northwest of the Ukrainian capital where hundreds of civilians were found dead after the Russian withdrawal in late March.

“It’s hard to express my feelings. It’s a horrendous atrocity. It’s a crime against humanity,” Ban told The Associated Press after visiting the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle. He said those responsible should be held accountable.

Putin ready, willing to arm the world

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his allies “the most advanced types of weapons,” vowing to expand military cooperation with countries across Latin America, Asia and Africa. Putin, speaking at an arms show, applauded his military's actions in Ukraine while also touting the key role Russian arms exports play in the development of a “multipolar word,” the term used by the Kremlin to describe its efforts to offset what it perceives as U.S. global domination.

“We are ready to offer our allies and partners the most advanced types of weapons: from firearms, armor and artillery to warplanes and drones,” Putin said.

Despite the Russian leader’s claims of advanced weapons, experts have said that the Russian military is performing much worse than expected in the Ukrainian invasion, and the U.K. Defense Ministry recently said it’s highly likely that Russia is deploying “unreliable and unpredictable” Soviet-era mines.

Death toll of Ukrainian children climbs, Ukraine's chief prosecutor says

More than 1,000 Ukrainian children have been killed or wounded as Russian troops continue pounding cities and towns with a barrage of missiles, often from batteries out of reach of the Ukrainian military's weaponry.

Ukraine's chief prosecutor said Monday that at least 361 Ukrainian children have died and 711 have been injured.

Russia has launched thousands of missile strikes, many of them relying on guidance systems dating back to the Soviet era. Authorities in Ukraine say the blind missile launches and Russia's indifference to the damage across Ukraine has cost thousands of civilian lives.

The deaths of children have been noticed in Moscow. Former Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova made global news recently when she was arrested for a street protest. In a Russian court last week, she held up a sign that said, “May the murdered kids haunt your dreams tonight.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

