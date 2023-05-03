Russia blames Ukraine for alleged drone attack on Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking to the Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. An alleged drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday morning is blamed on Ukraine by Russian officials. There were no injuries or deaths. | Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via Associated Press

Reports from Russia say on Wednesday an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin — in the capital of Moscow — targeted President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian news outlet Ria Novosti that the president wasn’t at the Kremlin at the time of the attack. Additionally, no one else was injured or killed and no damage was reported before the country “disabled” the drones.

No evidence of the attack outside of Russia has been verified and very few details have been released at this time.

A recent, unverified video circulating on social media depicts a drone exploding just over the dome of the building.

The moment of the explosion over Kremlin pic.twitter.com/vSX34EzFzD — Russian Market (@runews) May 3, 2023

Russia blames Ukraine for the act of violence and said in the statement from the Kremlin that it reserves the right to retaliate, reported The Associated Press.

“We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president’s life,” said the statement released from the Kremlin, per Reuters.

Ukraine has not released any official comment on the matter or on the string of attacks that have targeted the Crimean Peninsula.

Drone attacks along the Crimean Peninsula

Close to the Russian-occupied Crimea, more drones hit an oil storage facility and the nearby Brayansk region airport on Wednesday morning, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Firefighters worked to get the fire controlled at the oil plant, in a photo released by the Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service.

In this handout photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Firefighters work at the side of an oil depot near Taqman in Krasnodar region, south of Russia. A Ukrainian drone caused a huge blaze at an oil depot behind Russian lines, Russian media reported Wednesday. An oil depot was on fire on Wednesday morning in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, located east of the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula, according to Krasnodar Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev. | Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via Associated Press

Nico Lange, who is a military analyst and former official for the German Defense Ministry, told the Journal that this recent string of attacks is focused on cutting off Russia’s supplies to the southern part of the country. He thinks that it could be Ukraine implementing its long-planned countermeasures to regain control of the peninsula that Russia seized in 2014.

