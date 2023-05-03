Russia blames Ukraine for overnight drone attack on Kremlin

Smoke was noticed near the Kremlin

Two Ukrainian UAVs targeted the Kremlin, Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti reported, saying that Russian military and special services used radar warfare to disable the drones.

There were no reported casualties from the incident.

Putin was out of his office during the attack, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti, alleging that the war criminal was working at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow.

Russia will not abandon plans to hold a military parade on Red Square on May 9, Peskov confirmed.

Moscow considers Kyiv’s actions a planned “terrorist attack” and an assassination attempt on Putin ahead of Victory Day and the May 9 parade, he said.

Peskov added that the Russian side reserves the right to respond to this attack wherever and whenever it chooses.

The drone attack was part of a series of drone attacks in multiple Russian oblasts on May 3.



