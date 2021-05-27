  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia blocks EU flights as Putin backs Belarus in standoff with West

Mary Ilyushina
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Moscow — Air France canceled its Paris to Moscow flight for the second day in a row on Thursday after Russia refused to approve a new route bypassing Belarus, the company said in a statement.

"Yesterday, the flight was postponed, and today it was canceled for the same reason — we have no clearance," an Air France representative was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. "We canceled the flight because we do not have a new path for entering Russian territory."

Russia also denied an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna to Moscow permission to enter Russian airspace on Thursday after that plane avoided flying over Belarus.

The flight blockages appeared to be a clear show of solidarity from Russia for unrepentant Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who's facing a furious backlash from the West over the forced diversion of a Ryanair plane.

Belarusian airspace has been largely clear of traffic since Sunday, when the country's aviation authorities told the Ryanair flight crew there was a bomb threat to the aircraft and forced it to land — with a fighter jet escort for at least part of the way — well off its designated flight path in the capital, Minsk.

When the plane, which had been scheduled to fly from Greece over Belarus to its destination in Lithuania, touched down in the Belarusian capital, opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich and his traveling companion were both taken off the flight and arrested.

European leaders reacted quickly to what they called a brazen "hijacking" of the commercial airliner, banning Belarus' state carrier Belavia from EU airspace and telling international airlines to avoid flying over Belarus.

U.S. backs EU call to sanction Belarus over plane diversion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the plane diversion "shocking" and accused Belarus of endangering the lives of the Ryanair passengers, including some Americans. He joined EU leaders in calling for Pratasevich's immediate release and for a review of the incident by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

On Wednesday, the State Department renewed its "Do Not Travel" advisory for Belarus, warning Americans specifically about an "arbitrary enforcement of laws" in the country which creates the "risk of detention."

A total boycott on air travel to and from the country could hit the Belarusian economy hard. In recent years, Lukashenko's government had invested heavily to make Minsk into a booming transit hub as some international airlines sought to avoid flying over neighboring Ukraine after the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines plane.

The Belarusian capital also benefited from the severing of the direct flight connection between Moscow and Ukraine's capital Kyiv in 2015. The domestic airline Belavia mostly served transit passengers — and brought the country millions of dollars in revenue by doing so.

President Vladimir Putin has been a valuable ally to Lukashenko, often referred to as "Europe's last dictator." When the Belarusian autocrat faced widespread anti-government protests last year, which Pratasevich helped to organize, it was Putin who backed him up and helped him see off the challenge to his decades-long rule.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, September 14, 2020, in a still image taken from video provided by the Russian president&#39;s office. / Credit: Russian Presidential Executive Office/Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Sochi, Russia, September 14, 2020, in a still image taken from video provided by the Russian president's office. / Credit: Russian Presidential Executive Office/Reuters

Russia hasn't imposed any restrictions at all on Belarusian air traffic following Sunday's incident, and a Kremlin spokesman said Putin's government saw no reason to doubt the widely-debunked claim by Lukashenko that it was an emailed bomb threat which prompted the flight diversion.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the cancellation of the Air France and Austrian Airlines flights, referring journalists to Russian air control authorities.

Lukasheko, meanwhile, may be facing scorn from virtually all points west, but he was scheduled to meet with Putin personally in the Russian resort town of Sochi on Friday. Belarusian officials said the agenda of the bilateral talks would focus on the economy, but Lukashenko was expected to "brief" Putin on the Ryanair incident.

Meanwhile, in Lithuania, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called for a "Global Demonstration of Solidarity" with Belarus on Friday.

The date, May 29, will mark one year since her husband, prominent Lukashenko critic and former presidential candidate Sergey Tikhanovsky, was thrown in jail in Belarus.

"This is a great way to remind all like-minded people that you are with them — support your city or village… help political prisoners through solidarity funds," she said in a video posted on her YouTube channel. "If you live abroad, gather your kindred spirits and go out for a demonstration to support Belarusians."

Sneak peek: The Final Days of JJ and Tylee

Sneak peek: In The Name of Hate

Biden orders intelligence report on COVID-19 origin

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted - Swiss email provider

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities as the reason for forcing a Ryanair jetliner carrying a dissident journalist to land in Minsk was sent after the plane was diverted, privacy-focused email provider Proton Technologies AG said on Thursday. The Belarusian authorities said they ordered the plane, which was in their airspace on its way from Greece to Lithuania, to land in the Belarusian capital on Sunday because of a bomb threat from the Islamist militant group Hamas. Hamas denied having any knowledge or connection to any bomb threat and European leaders have accused Belarus of state-sponsored piracy.

  • Shipping-Container Rates Top $10,000 From Asia to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost to move goods in a shipping container to Europe from Asia shot above $10,000 for the first time on record, an index showed, underscoring the pain inflicted on exporters and importers struggling with stretched supply chains.The Drewry World Container Index released Thursday showed the rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Rotterdam rose to $10,174, up 3.1% from a week ago and a 485% jump from a year ago. The composite index of eight major routes rose 2% to $6,257 from a week earlier and was 293% higher than a year ago, Drewry said. Both were the highest in records going back to 2011.In the U.S. and elsewhere, many shippers of cargo have had to pay in excess of $10,000 per container in this year’s tight spot market for seaborne freight, where deals with ocean carriers include hefty surcharges to ensure on-time delivery or guaranteed loading.Container rates are surging because demand is outstripping the availability of the 20- and 40-foot steel boxes that carry the lion’s share of global trade. Amid strong consumer purchases and company restocking, disruptions ranging from the Suez Canal blockage in late March to port congestion are causing delays and higher costs for shippers while ocean carriers enjoy soaring profits.Earlier on Thursday, Michael O’Sullivan, the CEO of New Jersey-based clothing retailer Burlington Stores Inc., said “expense headwinds in supply chain and freight have continued to deteriorate, and these are likely to weigh on our operating margin throughout the balance of the year.”Meanwhile, shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s No. 1 container liner, hit a record high earlier this week. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., an Israeli carrier that went public in late January, traded this month at more than triple its IPO price of $15 a share.High ocean-freight rates have helped spur a surge in orders for new container ships during the first five months of this year, according to industry group BIMCO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Belarus airline scraps flights amid EU freeze-out

    MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -Belarusian national carrier Belavia cancelled flights to eight countries on Thursday, as more EU states applied airspace restrictions in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. The tightening restrictions on Belarus came as its main ally Russia denied access to a second European carrier seeking to skirt Belarus en route to Moscow. Belavia announced the cancellations "due to flight bans from a number of countries", after neighbouring Poland joined a growing list of territories that have barred it from flying over them, making more routes unviable.

  • Belarus journo 'let his guard down,' say friends

    Friends and family members of Roman Protasevich, the jailed journalist taken off a flight passing over Belarus, say he momentarily let his guard down.Stsiapan Putsila, a friend and founder of the anti-government Nexta news outlet where Protasevich once worked, says they'd even discussed the risk of flying over Belarus:“But of course no one expected this. No one could think that such a thing is possible in the modern world, that the plane would be told to land contrary to all international norms and standards. And such a step that has acquired such an international resonance, now all the media are writing about it. Of course it doesn't fit in my head." Protasevich was a critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.He was on a passenger flight with his girlfriend back from a holiday in Greece to their homes in Lithuania on Sunday, when the plane was diverted to Belarus after authorities flagged what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat.He is now in a Minsk jail, along with his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.Charges against him include organizing mass riots, and he faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.They were both shown on state TV confessing to their alleged crimes, but opposition activists and his parents say they can see clear signs of torture on his face. Speaking to a Polish broadcaster, his father, Dzmitry, said his son's holiday was a rare break from the intensity of his work at an anti-government news outlet.“It was his first holiday in three years, he did not want to go but his friends simply forced him to go in order to rest, switch off."Protasevich fled to Poland from Belarus in 2019, after feeling the heat from the authorities, and ensured his parents relocated later too.In September, he moved to Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, which has become a hub for the Belarusian opposition.

  • Russian lawmakers target Navalny allies with new bill

    The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday endorsed a bill that prevents people affiliated with groups considered extremist from running for office, part of authorities' efforts to sideline associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of parliamentary elections later this year. After the State Duma approved the bill in the final third reading, it will now need to be vetted by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law. Lawmakers have fast-tracked the bill while a Moscow court has considered a request by prosecutors to designate Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices as extremist groups.

  • McLaren Is Offering the Elva with a Windshield

    McLaren's Elva can now be had with a windshield, making the V8-powered two-seater U.S. legal.

  • Dan Campbell on Jared Goff: “He throws a pretty ball, that’s for sure”

    As the Lions begin their new era with Dan Campbell as head coach, they also have a new quarterback in Jared Goff. Detroit has pared down on its OTA practices in Campbell’s first year, with the head coach saying Thursday that they won’t do any full-speed 11-on-11 work. But Goff has still made a positive [more]

  • Elaborate plastic fork prank goes awry and gets Texas senior class suspended

    About half the graduating class has been disciplined

  • Detained journalist broke his own rule - Never fly over Belarus, says friend

    Roman Protasevich, the Belarusian journalist jailed after his plane was forced to land on Sunday, had decided to avoid flying over Belarus because of the risk of being intercepted but let his guard down, a friend told Reuters. Protasevich, a critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, is now in a Minsk jail along with Sofia Sapega, his girlfriend, on charges his friends say are trumped up. In a dramatic turn of events, a passenger plane carrying them back from a holiday in Greece to their homes in Lithuania was diverted to Belarus on Sunday after authorities there flagged what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat and scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane to Minsk.

  • Amazon's $8.5 billion purchase of MGM will give it rights to James Bond, 'Legally Blonde,' 'Robocop,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and much more. Here's what the tech giant could own under the deal.

    Amazon just inked a deal to buy MGM for just shy of $8.5 billion, and it's getting an enormous library of TV and movie classics in the deal.

  • Jewish Dems slam conservatives and progressives for antisemitism in letter to Biden

    A group of Jewish Democratic members of Congress led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (N.J.) sent a letter to President Biden Tuesday criticizing both conservatives and progressives for "reckless" and antisemitic remarks.Driving the news: The letter comes ahead of a virtual meeting Wednesday between Biden administration officials and Jewish advocacy groups seeking a more forceful response to the rise in antisemitic attacks in the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe letter calls for a "united, all-of-government effort to combat rising antisemitism in this country," and urges Biden to nominate an “experienced and qualified United States Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism."What they're saying: Without naming her, the letter calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, comments which were condemned by House Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Steve Scalise (La.)."[E]lected officials have used reckless, irresponsible antisemitic rhetoric," states the letter, which was also signed by Reps. Elaine Luria (Va.), Kathy Manning (N.C.) and Dean Phillips (Minn.)."These include repeated, unacceptable, and blatantly antisemitic statements made by a Member of Congress comparing facemasks and other COVID-19 public health measures to 'what happened in Nazi Germany' during the Holocaust."The members of Congress also write that they "reject comments from Members of Congress accusing Israel of being an 'apartheid state' and committing 'act[s] of terrorism.'"Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Cori Bush (Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), the first female Palestinian American in Congress, have all publicly described Israel's treatment of Palestinians as apartheid.The Jewish members of Congress state that such statements are "antisemitic at their core and contribute to a climate that is hostile to many Jews." "We must never forget that less than eighty years ago, within the lifetime of our parents and grandparents, six million people were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust because they were Jews. Israel has long provided the Jewish people with a homeland in which they can be safe after facing centuries of persecution."The big picture: The recent fighting between Israel's military and Hamas in Gaza has also fueled a rise in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. and around the world.Ocasio-Cortez tweeted last week that a recent surge in antisemitic attacks was "horrifying.""We will never, ever tolerate antisemitism here in NY or anywhere in the world," she said.Representatives for Ocasio-Cortez, Bush and Tlaib did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read the full letter. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • JUNGLE CRUISE Sets Sails for Adventure in New Trailer

    Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt set out for adventure in the new trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise, but it's Jesse Plemons who steals the show. The post JUNGLE CRUISE Sets Sails for Adventure in New Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Jerry O'Connell 'Had No Idea' Stand By Me Costar Wil Wheaton Felt 'Forced' to Act by Parents

    "I wish I was older back then so I could have said, 'Hey Wil, hey man is anything [wrong]?' " Jerry O'Connell said Wednesday on The Talk

  • Despite setbacks, Mexican president goes on offensive

    Mexico is just starting to recover after a coronavirus death toll nearing 350,000, and the vital tourism sector was hit this week by a downgrade of Mexico’s aviation safety rating. The Mexican leader has refused to mandate mask wearing or a declare any lockdown, policies that critics say increased Mexico’s death toll. “During the pandemic, authoritarian instincts flowered, ‘Stay at home, don’t go out, curfew, don't go out for a walk,' ” López Obrador said, in an apparent reference to strict lockdowns that helped contain outbreaks in Europe and other parts of the world.

  • Fact check: Rapper NBA YoungBoy not dead in jail cell, official says

    An official at the Louisiana correctional facility where NBA YoungBoy is being held confirmed the rapper was not found dead in his cell.

  • A Wave of Afghan Surrenders to the Taliban Picks Up Speed

    MEHTAR LAM, Afghanistan — Ammunition was depleted inside the bedraggled outposts in Laghman province. Food was scarce. Some police officers hadn’t been paid in five months. Then, just as U.S. troops began leaving the country in early May, Taliban fighters besieged seven rural Afghan military outposts across the wheat fields and onion patches of the province, in eastern Afghanistan. The insurgents enlisted village elders to visit the outposts bearing a message: Surrender or die. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times By mid-month, security forces had surrendered all seven outposts after extended negotiations, according to village elders. At least 120 soldiers and police were given safe passage to the government-held provincial center in return for handing over weapons and equipment. “We told them, ‘Look, your situation is bad — reinforcements aren’t coming,’ ” said Nabi Sarwar Khadim, 53, one of several elders who negotiated the surrenders. Since May 1, at least 26 outposts and bases in just four provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak and Ghazni — have surrendered after such negotiations, according to village elders and government officials. With morale diving as U.S. troops leave, and the Taliban seizing on each surrender as a propaganda victory, each collapse feeds the next in the Afghan countryside. Among the negotiated surrenders were four district centers, which house local governors, police and intelligence chiefs — effectively handing the government facilities to Taliban control and scattering the officials there, at least temporarily. The Taliban have negotiated Afghan troop surrenders in the past, but never at the scale and pace of the base collapses this month in the four provinces extending east, north and west of Kabul. The tactic has removed hundreds of government forces from the battlefield, secured strategic territory and reaped weapons, ammunition and vehicles for the Taliban — often without firing a shot. The base collapses are one measure of the rapidly deteriorating government war effort as one outpost after another falls, sometimes after battles, but often after wholesale surrenders. The surrenders are part of a broader Taliban playbook of seizing and holding territory as security force morale plummets with the exit of international troops. Buyoffs of local police and militia. Local cease-fires that allow the Taliban to consolidate gains. A sustained military offensive despite pleas for peace talks and a nationwide cease-fire. “The government is not able to save the security forces,” said Mohammed Jalal, a village elder in Baghlan province. “If they fight, they will be killed, so they have to surrender.” The surrenders are the work of Taliban Invitation and Guidance Committees, which intervene after insurgents cut off roads and supplies to surrounded outposts. Committee leaders or Taliban military leaders phone base commanders — and sometimes their families — and offer to spare troops’ lives if they surrender their outposts, weapons and ammunition. In several cases, the committees have given surrendering troops money — typically around $130 — and civilian clothes and sent them home unharmed. But first they videotape the men as they promise not to rejoin the security forces. They log their phone numbers and the names of family members — and vow to kill the men if they rejoin the military. “The Taliban commander and the Invitation and Guidance Committee called me more than 10 times and asked me to surrender,” said Maj. Imam Shah Zafari, 34, a district police chief in Wardak province who surrendered his command center and weapons on May 11 after negotiations mediated by local elders. After the Taliban provided a car ride home to Kabul, he said, a committee member phoned to assure him that the government would not imprison him for surrendering. “He said, ‘We have so much power in the government and we can release you,’ ” Zafari said. The Taliban committees take advantage of a defining characteristic of Afghan wars: Fighters and commanders regularly switch sides, cut deals, negotiate surrenders and cultivate village elders for influence with local residents. The current conflict is really dozens of local wars. These are intimate struggles, where brothers and cousins battle one another and commanders on each side cajole, threaten and negotiate by cellphone. “A Taliban commander calls me all the time, trying to destroy my morale, so that I’ll surrender,” said Wahidullah Zindani, 36, a bearded, sunburned police commander who has rejected Taliban demands to surrender his nine-man, bullet-pocked outpost in Laghman province. The negotiated surrenders are part of a broader offensive in which the Taliban have surrounded at least five provincial capitals this spring, according to a Pentagon inspector general report released May 18. The offensive has intensified since the U.S. withdrawal began May 1. The Taliban have used their control of several major highways to cut off bases and garrisons, leaving them vulnerable. The surrenders have a profound psychological effect. “They call and say the Taliban are powerful enough to defeat the U.S. and they can easily take Laghman province, so you should remember this before we kill you,” Rahmatullah Yarmal, Laghman’s 29-year-old governor, said of the Taliban committees during an interview inside his barricaded compound in Mehtar Lam, the provincial capital. It’s an effective propaganda tactic, the governor conceded — so effective that some outpost commanders now refuse to speak to elders or Taliban negotiators. He said many elders were not neutral peacemakers, but hand-picked Taliban supporters. Yarmal said 60 police officers who surrendered and took refuge in his government center are now primed to fight to retake the seven lost outposts. “I think we’ll have them back in a month,” he said. But just hours after the governor spoke on May 19, a nearby district center, Dawlat Shah, surrendered without any resistance after negotiations. By the next morning, five more outposts had surrendered the same way in the district of Alishing, also in Laghman, district officials said. Those Taliban victories were facilitated, in part, by a 30-day cease-fire negotiated by elders on May 17 in the heavily contested district of Alingar, allowing the Taliban to shift resources to the Alishing, where they forced the negotiated surrender of the five outposts just two days later. (On May 21, the Taliban violated the cease-fire with renewed attacks in Alingar, Khadim said.) The series of base collapses represented the second wholesale surrender in a Laghman district in two weeks. On May 7, three outposts and a military base collapsed the same way without a fight, said Nasir Ahmad Himat, the Alingar district governor. “The soldiers simply dropped their weapons, got in their vehicles and went to the district center or provincial capital,” said Faqirullah, a village elder who goes by one name. As Taliban fighters advanced on the provincial capital Sunday, Yarmal announced that 110 security force members who had surrendered, and several commanders who were supposed to supervise them, had been detained for negligence. Also Sunday, the Afghan military announced that troop reinforcements and the military chief of staff had rushed to Laghman to try to repel the Taliban assault. In Ghazni province, Hasan Reza Yousofi, a provincial councilman, said he begged officials to send reinforcements to an outpost and a military base that ultimately fell to the Taliban this month. He played a recorded phone call from a police officer, Abdul Ahmad, who said his ammunition was gone and his men were drinking rainwater because the base water tower had been destroyed by a rocket. “We have been sold out — we make calls for reinforcements, but officials don’t help,” the recorded voice said. “The Taliban sent us tribal elders who said, ‘Surrender, you are sold out, no one will help you.’ ” Yousofi said he did not know whether Ahmad survived after his outpost fell. Negotiations have proved remarkably fruitful for the Taliban in Baghlan province, where at least 100 soldiers surrendered, and in Wardak province, where about 130 security force members surrendered following negotiations, officials said. In Laghman province, negotiations leading to the surrender of the seven outposts stretched over 10 days. Khadim, the village elder, said different elders negotiated with commanders of each outpost. “We guaranteed they would not be killed,” he said. “There was nothing written, just our word.” A few miles away, Zindani refused to surrender his forlorn outpost near the front line. He said officers who had negotiated surrenders at three nearby outposts had betrayed their country. One of his men, Muhammad Agha Bambard, said he would fight to avenge the deaths of two brothers he said were killed by the Taliban. He would never surrender, he said. Zindani’s nine men were down to a machine gun, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and one AK-47 rifle each inside a ramshackle outpost with bloodstained walls. But he said he intended to fight on — as he told the Taliban commander who regularly phoned to demand his surrender. “I told him, ‘I’m a soldier of my country,’ ” the commander said. “I am not here to surrender.” Four days later, on Sunday, the outpost was overrun during a firefight with the Taliban, a member of the provincial council said. One police officer was shot dead and Zindani and his outgunned men were taken prisoner. A few hours later, the Taliban released a video showing Bambard being questioned by a Taliban commander as he lay on a mattress, his face and neck bandaged. In a mocking tone, the commander asked why Bambard had posted on his Facebook page that he would not let the enemy capture his outpost while he was alive. The wounded officer responded, “This is Afghanistan.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Russia's Ozon wants to achieve $34 billion in transaction volumes by 2026

    Ozon wants to achieve online transaction volumes of around $34 billion in five years and a third of Russia's rapidly expanding e-commerce market, its chief operating officer told Reuters. One of Russia's largest e-commerce players, Ozon last week reported a sixth consecutive quarter of triple-digit gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth and upped its GMV growth target for 2021 to 100% from 90%. A $1 billion Nasdaq debut last year has allowed Ozon to become slightly more aggressive in some segments, such as IT development and logistics infrastructure, where it sees no risk of over-investment, its COO Daniil Fedorov said.

  • Paralyzed race car driver Sam Schmidt takes first steps thanks to new tech

    “I've almost ran out of words to describe the feeling in this entire process,” former Indy race car driver Sam Schmidt told Harry Smith on TODAY Wednesday.

  • New dark matter map reveals cosmic mystery

    The most detailed map of dark matter in the Universe is puzzling physicists.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Wednesday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.