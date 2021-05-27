Russia blocks flights that avoid Belarusian airspace

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia Thursday blocked at least two European planes from landing in Moscow because they planned to avoid Belarusian airspace after Belarus diverted a Lithuania-bound flight to detain a government dissident on Monday, U.S. News reports.

Why it matters: The move comes after the EU told European airlines not to fly over Belarus, and appears to seek to undermine the bloc's response to the country's strongman leader Aleksandr Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Context: EU leaders have described Lukashenko ordering the diversion of the Ryanair flight to arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich as a "hijacking," as did the CEO of Ryanair.

  • Lukashenko claimed this week the action was necessary to quell a bomb threat.

  • The UN's civil aviation agency, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), said in a statement the landing "could be in contravention of the Chicago Convention," a treaty protecting airspace sovereignty.

  • The EU, in addition to telling European airlines not to fly over Belarus, banned Belarusian airlines and promised more economic sanctions on the country.

The big picture: Russia on Thursday blocked an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna and an Air France flight from Paris from landing in Moscow.

  • The Kremlin denied any involvement in the detention of Pratasevich but did not criticize Lukashenko's actions.

Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus response

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Census Bureau's use of 'synthetic data' worries researchers

    First came the “noise” — small errors the U.S. Census Bureau decided to introduce into the 2020 census data to protect participants' privacy. Now the bureau is looking into “synthetic data,” manipulating the numbers widely used for economic and demographic research, to obscure the identities of people who provided information. Census Bureau statisticians disclosed at a virtual conference last week that over the next three years they will work toward developing a method to create “synthetic data" for files on individuals and homes that already are devoid of personalized information.

  • UK PM Johnson says may need to wait before reopening England from lockdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -England may need to wait before COVID-19 restrictions are fully lifted as a coronavirus variant first found in India spreads, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding it was too soon to say whether restrictions would end on June 21. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has laid out a roadmap out of lockdown for England, but has warned that the rapidly spreading B.1.617.2 variant poses a risk to that plan. Health minister Matt Hancock told parliament that a formal assessment would be made on June 14 as to whether restrictions could be lifted on June 21.

  • Bomb threat cited by Belarus was sent after plane was diverted - Swiss email provider

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bomb threat cited by Belarusian authorities as the reason for forcing a Ryanair jetliner carrying a dissident journalist to land in Minsk was sent after the plane was diverted, privacy-focused email provider Proton Technologies AG said on Thursday. The Belarusian authorities said they ordered the plane, which was in Belarusian airspace on its way from Greece to Lithuania, to land in the Belarusian capital on Sunday because of a bomb threat from the Islamist militant group Hamas. Hamas denied having any knowledge or connection to any bomb threat, and European leaders have accused Belarus of stat-sponsored piracy.

  • GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

    Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering chances for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose. The vote Thursday would be the first successful use of a filibuster in the Biden presidency to halt Senate legislative action. Most Republicans oppose the bill that would establish a commission to investigate the attack by Donald Trump supporters over the election.

  • NC high school moves graduation after ex-student charged in ‘mass violence’ threat

    The former student is free on bail, and the district superintendent says guests should expect to see more law enforcement than normal will be on campus.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sues prison for censoring his newspapers

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, speaking in a court appearance via videolink, on Wednesday accused the prison where is being held of censoring his newspapers by cutting out articles. Navalny, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail term for parole violations in what he says were trumped up charges. "And imagine my surprise when I open the newspapers and see that whole articles have been cut out," Navalny told the court.

  • Exclusive: First diesel cargo in six months arrives in Venezuela - sources

    Venezuela's first diesel imports since November arrived this week aboard the tanker Bueno, carrying almost 500,000 barrels of fuel desperately needed by farmers and truckers in the sanction-hit country, according to a shipping document and two sources. Even though U.S. sanctions allow fuel imports by Venezuela under humanitarian exceptions, lawyers consulted by Reuters said companies need a specific authorization from the U.S. Treasury Department. The U.S. Treasury Department declined to comment.

  • Saudis: Coalition kit on Yemen island where base being built

    A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Thursday acknowledged having equipment on an island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait where a mysterious air base is now under construction. The statement said the equipment, which it did not identify, helps the coalition back Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who now hold the country's capital, Sanaa. The statement called any claim of Emirati troops on Mayun “baseless and unfounded.”

  • Three-year-old girl impaled in own back garden by stray arrow fired by neighbour

    The man, identified as Ryan Archer, was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault

  • Three people arrested over Italy cable car crash after claims safety brake 'deactivated'

    Three people were arrested by Italian police on Wednesday in connection with Italy’s cable car disaster, with prosecutors alleging that a safety brake had been deliberately deactivated by the operators of the tourist attraction. The arrests came as doctors reported that the sole survivor of the tragedy, a five-year-old Israeli boy, had opened his eyes as he continued to receive treatment in hospital for severe injuries, including several broken bones. Eitan Biran was the only one of 15 passengers in the cable to survive the accident and lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and two great-grandparents. "The gradual reawakening (from sedation) continues and he was just extubated," said Giovanni La Valle, the director-general of the Regina Margherita paediatric hospital in Turin.

  • Canada's top court to review sentencing for 2017 mosque shooter

    Canada's Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal that challenges a decision by a Quebec court to speed up the parole eligibility for the man convicted of gunning down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017. Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for the attack, one of Canada's rare mass shootings. In 2019 he was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 40 years behind bars, but a Quebec appeals court in 2020 lowered his parole eligibility to 25 years, describing the original sentence as "cruel and unusual."

  • A wine influencer accused of throwing pig's blood on the former home of a Derek Chauvin trial witness denied the allegations

    In April, the former home of Barry Brodd, an expert witness who testified for Derek Chauvin's defense, was vandalized with a pig's head and blood.

  • Buck Sexton and Clay Travis: Who are the replacement radio hosts for Rush Limbaugh?

    Limbaugh’s massive reach fractures with multiple hosts filling the coveted time slot in separate markets across the country

  • Bernie Sanders' hotel room must be kept at 60 degrees, have an extra blanket and a king-sized bed, according to his 'Senator Comfort Memo'

    The Vermont senator once sent an aide to buy him a fan for his hotel room in the middle of a blizzard, a new book says.

  • Toronto blanks Montreal 4-0 for a 3-1 lead in playoff series

    Alex Galchenyuk had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre. Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. “It’s the playoffs, man,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team.

  • Mayoral candidate in Mexico killed after sharing location in Facebook live stream

    Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says the killing was ‘without a doubt’ the work of organised crime gangs

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • Matz excels in NY return, Kluber hurt, Jays top Yanks 6-2

    Steven Matz felt at home in his return to New York, making it appear the Mets gave up too soon when they jettisoned the left-hander to Toronto. Matz limited the Yankees to one run over 6 2/3 innings in his finest outing in two years and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 16th home run in a 6-2 victory on Tuesday that stopped the Blue Jays' six-game skid and the New York's six-game winning streak.

  • UK health minister should have been fired for lying - PM Johnson's ex-adviser

    Britain's health minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on COVID-19, Prime Minster Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday. "I think that the Secretary of State for Health (Hancock), should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly," Cummings told a parliamentary committee. Asked for an example, Cummings said Hancock had said that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus.