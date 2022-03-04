Russia blocks Twitter and Facebook as war in Ukraine rages on

The Russian government blocked access for its citizens to Facebook and Twitter on Friday as its invasion of Ukraine showed no signs of letting up.

In a written statement, Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that Facebook, whose parent company is called Meta, had violated federal law by restricting access to Russian state-owned accounts, which the regulator said violated "fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens."

Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, issued a statement on behalf of the company.

“Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information, deprived of their everyday ways of connecting with family and friends and silenced from speaking out,” Clegg said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action.”

Despite the action by the Russian government, Meta has still not decided whether to pull advertising for its products in Russia. In a Friday interview with Bloomberg, Nicola Mendelsohn, vice president for global business, said the company was "actively looking" at doing so.

Russian authorities also blocked access to Twitter, according to MediaZona, a Russian independent media outlet.

"Russia’s government is also throttling Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia’s citizens rely on to access independent information and opinion," the U.S. State Department said in a statement released on Friday evening, Reuters reported.

Social media postings depicting the horrors of the war in Ukraine and the bravery of its citizens and President Volodymyr Zelensky have helped sway world opinion staunchly against Russian President Vladimir Putin. But Friday's actions to further restrict access to information about the conflict may prevent Russian citizens from receiving a fuller picture of what is unfolding.

The BBC announced on Friday that it was temporarily halting its operations inside Russia after that country's parliament passed a censorship law that would punish anyone found guilty of besmirching the Russian military with a 15-year prison sentence, the New York Times reported.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine eight days ago, antiwar protests have sprung up across Russia, with tens of thousands of people risking arrest to voice their displeasure with Putin.

On Tuesday night, the Russian government took down the website for Dozhd, Russia's last remaining independent television news outlet operating in the country. In a statement, a prosecutor's office said the site was shuttered because it had spread “deliberately false information about the actions of Russian forces as part of a special operation," Vice News reported.