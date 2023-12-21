Russia blocks Ukrainian contract for fighter jets

The Russians used diplomatic pressure in an unnamed country to disrupt a contract to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

Source: Vladyslav Belbas, director of the Ukrainian Armor company, in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: Belbas said that the company had begun negotiating the purchase of fighter jets from a country "on the other side of the planet". The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the aircraft were needed, and the seller was ready to sell them. However, one of the internal letters about the deal fell into the hands of the Russians.

Quote from Belbas: "Very soon, a representative of the Russian embassy in that country began to walk around with this letter and threaten local officials that Russia would block some projects for that country. As a result, the deal fell through because the supplier country changed its mind about offering the fighter jets."

