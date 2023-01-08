Russia bombards eastern Ukraine as self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire comes to an end

1
Namita Singh
·2 min read

Russian troops bombarded eastern Ukraine early on Sunday, bringing an end to the 36-hour unilateral ceasefire that president Vladimir Putin ordered around Orthodox Christmas.

A 50-year-old man died in the northeastern region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s shelling, Oleh Sinehubov, the governor of the region said on the Telegram messaging app, sharing the news minutes after midnight in Moscow.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region in Ukraine, said that there were nine missile strikes on the region overnight, including seven on the battered city of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Blasts were also heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the administrative centre of the Zaporizhzhia region, a local official said, without giving any immediate details on damage or casualties.

The call of a temporary truce had little impact, after widespread reports of infantry fighting as well as artillery fire heard from the frontline. Air raid sirens have also rang out across the country, including the capital Kyiv, during the 36-hour period.

The Russian president announce a ceasefire from midday on Friday after the head of the Russian Orthodox church, which uses the Julian calendar, suggested that Christmas fell on Saturday.

But Ukrainian officials denounced the unilateral pause as a ploy and said it appeared to have been ignored by some of Moscow’s own forces anyway, pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion. Ukrainian officials reported Russian shelling attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Saturday.

Russia’s defense ministry insisted that all its forces along the 1,100km frontline were observing the Kremlin-ordered truce, but returned fire when attacked.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president praised the US for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are "exactly what is needed" for the battle against Russia.

The White House on Friday announced $3.75bn in weapons and other aid for Kyiv, the biggest package to date.

It included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 of the anti-tank missiles they are equipped to fire. Germany also announced it would supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and France promised wheeled AMX-10 RC tank destroyers.

Together, this week’s pledges were powerful signals that Ukraine can count on continued long-term Western aid against Mr Putin’s drive to dismember the country.

In his nightly televised address on Friday, the Ukrainian president hailed the US aid package as "very powerful”.

"For the first time, we will get Bradley armored vehicles – this is exactly what is needed. New guns and rounds, including high-precision ones, new rockets, new drones. It is timely and strong," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He thanked US president Joe Biden, US lawmakers and "all the Americans who appreciate freedom, and who know that freedom is worth protecting".

Additional reporting by agencies

Recommended Stories

  • Little respite in fighting as Ukraine marks Orthodox Christmas

    Ukrainians and Russians marked Orthodox Christmas on Saturday,&nbsp;as the 36-hour ceasefire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin ran its course with little sign the fighting had eased. War-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine saw no significant let-up in the combat. AFP journalists in the town of Chasiv Yar south of the frontline city of Bakhmut heard heavy artillery fire throughout much of Saturday morning. The Russian defence ministry insisted its forces were observing the unilateral ceasefire, which ended at 11:00 pm in Kyiv (2100 GMT). But they also said they had repelled attacks in eastern Ukraine and killed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers Friday. Ukrainian authorities said only three people had been killed on Friday. In Moscow, the 70-year-old Putin stood alone at a service at a Kremlin church, the Cathedral of the Annunciation, to mark Orthodox Christmas. In Kyiv, hundreds of worshippers attended a service at the 11th-century Kyiv Pechersk Lavra as Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a liturgy in the pro-Western country's most significant Orthodox monastery. President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening address, said he was happy to see so many people attend the service on a day that "has already become historic for Ukraine, for the spiritual independence of our people". On the Orthodox Holy Day, "the world was once again able to see how false any words of any level coming from Moscow are," he added. "They said something about an alleged ceasefire... But the reality is Russian shells that again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions." Ukraine had previously dismissed the ceasefire -- due to last until the end of Saturday (2100 GMT) -- as a tactic by Russia to gain time to regroup its forces. Putin's order to stop fighting came days after Moscow suffered its heaviest casualties in a single attack yet, with Ukrainian strikes killing at least 89 troops in the eastern town of Makiivka. - 'Truly historic event' - Ukrainian worshippers hailed the Kyiv mass. "We've waited for this shrine for a long time," Veronika Martyniuk told AFP outside the church. "This is a truly historic event, which I think every Ukrainian has been waiting for. Especially after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," said&nbsp;the 19-year-old head of a choir from the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. Security was tight: Worshippers had their passports checked and entered through metal detectors. In the battered town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, worshippers gathered in the basement shelter of an apartment building instead of their church down the street, wary of possible shelling. The congregation numbered just nine, down from its pre-war total of 100, as many residents have fled to safer territory. In both Russia and Ukraine, Orthodox Christianity is the dominant religion and used to be seen as one of the strongest bonds tying the two nations. The Ukrainian Church was previously under Moscow's jurisdiction but severed ties after Russia launched its invasion last February. Ordinary Ukrainians have also largely turned their backs on the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader Patriarch Kirill has backed the invasion. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was established in 2018 but remains unrecognised by the Moscow Patriarchate. - 'Fake ceasefire' - Presidential adviser&nbsp;Mykhailo Podolyak&nbsp;on Saturday accused Russian troops of firing along the entire contact line despite the announced ceasefire. The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia launched one missile strike and fired 20 rockets from multiple launchers over the past 24 hours. Two people died and seven were wounded in the eastern region of Donetsk, while in the southern region of Kherson one person was killed seven were injured Friday, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidency. "Peaceful settlements in the region were attacked with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars and tanks," said Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kherson regional administration. In a message released by the Kremlin, Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians, saying the holiday inspired "good deeds and aspirations". He also praised the Orthodox Church for "supporting our soldiers taking part in a special military operation", using the Kremlin term for the offensive in Ukraine. Meanwhile the British government announced it would host a meeting of justice ministers in March to discuss ways to support the International Criminal Court's investigation of alleged war crimes in Ukraine. In December ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who will attend the March conference, urged the international community to support and fund it. "We need the tools to do the job," he said. "We do not have those tools." bur-as/js/jj

  • Roundup: 15-year-old driver crashes SUV into canal, more news

    Driver, 15, crashes into Port Hueneme canal, fire impacts large Camarillo home, more local news.

  • Strikes in east Ukraine despite Putin's ceasefire order

    Artillery exchanges pounded war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine on Friday despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks for 36 hours for the Orthodox Christmas. The brief ceasefire declared by Putin earlier this week was supposed to begin at 0900 GMT Friday and would have been the first full pause since Moscow's invasion in February 2022. But AFP journalists heard both outgoing and incoming shelling in the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine after the time when the Russian ceasefire was supposed to have begun. Moscow's forces also struck Kramatorsk in the east, the Ukrainian presidential administration said, as well as the frontline town of Kurakhove where residential buildings and a medical facility were damaged. Putin's order to stop fighting during the Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered its worst reported loss of life yet, and was followed by a US announcement of more than $3 billion in military aid for Kyiv -- its largest single assistance package of the war. - Ceasefire 'not serious' - Kyrylo Tymoshenko from the Ukraine president's office earlier said that Moscow's forces had struck a fire station in southern city of Kherson in an attack that left several people dead or wounded. "They talk about a ceasefire. This is who we are at war with," he said. The head of Ukraine's Lugansk region meanwhile added that Russian forces had fired 14 times on Kyiv's position and attempted to storm a settlement held by Ukrainian forces. Russia's defence ministry said however it was respecting its unilateral ceasefire and accused Ukraine's forces of continued shelling. Both countries celebrate Orthodox Christmas and the Russian leader's order came following ceasefire calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch Putin supporter. Ukraine had already dismissed the halt -- due to last until the end of Saturday (2100 GMT) -- as a strategy by Russia to gain time to regroup its forces and bolster its defences following a series of battlefield reversals. The US State Department said the Russian strikes prove the ceasefire was a "cynical" ploy, while the French foreign ministry described it as a "crude" attempt by Moscow to divert attention from its culpability for the war. The EU's most senior diplomat said Friday the ceasefire was "not credible". "The Kremlin totally lacks credibility and this declaration of a unilateral ceasefire is not credible," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to Morocco. Since the invasion began on February 24 last year, Russia has occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, but Kyiv has reclaimed swathes of its territory and this week claimed a New Year's strike that killed scores of Moscow's troops. In Bakhmut, located in the Donetsk region, dozens of civilians gathered at a building used as a base for disbursing humanitarian aid, where volunteers organised a Christmas Eve celebration less than an hour after the ceasefire was to go into effect, handing out mandarins, apples and cookies. The streets of the largely bombed-out city were mostly empty save for military vehicles. Shelling was lighter on Friday than it had been in recent days. Pavlo Diachenko, a police officer in Bakhmut, said he doubted the ceasefire would mean much to the city's civilians even if it had been respected. "What can a church holiday mean for them? They are shelling every day and night and almost every day there are people killed," he said. There was also widespread scepticism of the ceasefire in the streets of Kyiv. "You can never trust them, never... Whatever they promise, they don't deliver," said Olena Fedorenko, a 46-year-old from the war-torn city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine. - $3 bn in aid - Far from the frontline, Moscow resident Tatyana Zakharova said she was not in a festive mood on the eve of Orthodox Christmas because her brother was fighting in Ukraine. "Of course, we will go to church... we will pray first of all for my brother, our boys," the 35-year-old told AFP. The United States on Friday announced a more than $3 billion aid package for Ukraine that includes 50 Bradleys and dozens of other armoured vehicles, as well as artillery pieces and ammunition. It is "the largest security assistance package in total value that we have committed so far," US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence Laura Cooper told journalists. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the new package as "timely and strong." It brings total US military assistance since Russia invaded in February 2022 to more than $24.2 billion. Both Washington and Berlin had pledged to provide infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine the previous day, with Germany saying Friday it would deliver about 40 Marder vehicles within weeks. bur/jmm/wd/bfm

  • "Ceasefire" from Russians: airstrike, MLRS, tanks, mortars and artillery General Staff report

    During the past day, Russian troops have carried out an airstrike and 7 attacks using MLRS, and they are also firing on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers using tanks, mortars and tubed artillery. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 18.

  • Pakistan's finance minister to meet IMF in Geneva, with bailout stalled

    An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will meet Pakistan's finance minister on the sidelines of a conference in Geneva beginning on Jan. 9, a spokesperson of the lender said on Sunday, as Pakistan struggles to restart its bailout programme. The lender is yet to approve the release of $1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year, leaving Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports. "The IMF delegation is expected to meet with Finance Minister (Ishaq) Dar on the sidelines of the Geneva conference to discuss outstanding issues and the path forward," a spokesperson of the IMF said in a message to Reuters.

  • Factbox-What is the Bradley Fighting Vehicle?

    The United States said on Thursday that it will send Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine to bolster Kiev's fight against Russia's invasion. The delivery, expected to total around 50 units, comes alongside a commitment from Germany to send its own armored vehicles to Ukraine and a similar move by France last week. What is a Bradley Fighting Vehicle?

  • Kim Jong-un’s midlife crisis: ‘He’s crying after drinking a lot’

    A distinct puncture hole on a fleshy right forearm, seen just inside the sleeve of a boxy Mao suit. This tiny mark, when first spotted on Kim Jong-un in May 2020, caused an instant reaction among observers of the North Korean regime. Was it the trace of an IV drip? A giveaway of surgery? At the very least, it was an unusual sign of vulnerability in a man who rules his nation with a suffocating grasp.

  • Sex Trafficking Row Helped Fuel Gaetz’s Hatred for McCarthy

    The Florida congressman's opposition to the House Speaker hopeful's bid for the gavel is indeed personal, sources tell Rolling Stone

  • Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security: Will the New Congress Help With Reform Efforts?

    In November, nearly 66 million Americans, many of whom are aged 62 and over, received a Social Security benefit. President Joe Biden believes he has the solution that can resolve what ails Social Security, but he's going to need the help of newly elected lawmakers to fix it. For each of the past 83 years, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a report that's examined the financial status of the program over the short term (the next 10 years) and long term (75 years following the release of a report).

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Gets Laughs And Cheers For Alphabet Speech After Kevin McCarthy Win

    The new No. 1 Democrat in the House said his party would always pick “maturity over Mar-a-Lago.”

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor

    Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.

  • Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech

    The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”

  • Arizona Columnist Rips Kari Lake's 'Cuckoo Land' Delusion Of Being Governor

    The election denier might be the governor of Neverland or Narnia, Middle Earth, Oz or Wonderland. But she is definitely not the governor of Arizona, jabs writer.

  • Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” from trips taken by other government officials with their spouses.

  • The 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to Make McCarthy House Speaker

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House speaker fight is finally over.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceThe 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to Make McCarthy House SpeakerSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealRepublican leader Kevin McCarthy’s deal that includes rule changes to give conservatives

  • Laura Ingraham Lays Into Matt Gaetz for Threatening to Resign Amid Speaker Drama: ‘Can’t Have It Both Ways’ (Video)

    The "Ingraham Angle" host also called out the Florida congressman for making his "never Kevin" stance personal: "How does that make sense?"

  • Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document search

    A federal judge has ordered attorneys for former President Trump to provide the government with the names of the private investigators he hired to search for classified documents at his properties. Trump’s attorneys had hired the investigators last fall after a federal judge urged them to find out whether there were other classified documents in…

  • Rep. Tim Burchett Accuses 'Redneck' GOP Colleague of Drinking After House Floor Fight

    So this is rich: Rep. Kat Cammack (R-CO) had randomly accused Democrats on Wednesday of being drunk on the House Floor amid the chaos over the Speaker vote. “They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that has come in over there,” Cammack said.

  • Nancy Pelosi cashes in on messy GOP House speaker fight

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is using the Republican speaker fight as an opportunity to fundraise as the GOP heads into its 14th ballot to determine the chamber leader.

  • Buttigieg shuts down Fox News host Bret Baier's questions about his diplomatic travel with Chasten: 'Why is it any different when it's me and my husband?'

    The Transportation secretary called out a double standard when asked about his husband accompanying him as he led a presidential delegation in April.