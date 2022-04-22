  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russia is bombing the same targets moments apart to kill Ukrainian rescue crews that arrive to save survivors

Jake Epstein
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Rescuers carry a wounded person on the stretcher as they respond to shelling by Russian troops of central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on March 1, 2022.
Rescuers carry a wounded person on the stretcher as they respond to shelling by Russian troops of central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on March 1, 2022.Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • Russian forces are using a vicious bombing strategy to target rescue workers in Ukraine, according to multiple reports.

  • Putin's troops have fired on the same target moments apart, catching rescue crews helping survivors in the second attack.

  • Russia was accused of carrying out these 'double tap' attacks during the Syrian Civil War.

Russian forces are bombing the same targets just moments apart to try and kill Ukrainian rescue crews that arrive to save survivors, according to multiple reports.

In two months of war, several 'double-tap' attacks have been reported in the bombarded northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

As recently as April 17, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that it witnessed a double-tap attack in Kharkiv.

An ABC team was following a local Red Cross unit when Russian missiles hit a nearby building. A few minutes later, after the Red Cross, paramedics, and Ukrainian troops arrived at the scene to help survivors, a second missile attack hit the building.

Five civilians were killed that day, according to the ABC.

Another double-tap strike in Kharkiv was recorded last month, according to a recent report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Russian forces on March 1 launched a cruise missile strike at a government building in the city's Freedom Square. A few minutes later, when rescuers arrived to look for survivors, a second rocket hit the building.

At least ten people were killed and dozens more were injured in the attack, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a "war crime" and "state terrorism."

Despite the danger caused by double-tap strikes, firefighters in Kharkiv have routinely showed up to put out fires caused by strikes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The double-tap strategy is not new to Russian President Vladimir Putin's playbook, either.

Russia was accused multiple times in recent years of launching double-tap attacks during the Syrian Civil War, killing scores of civilians and rescuers.

The OSCE has said the vicious attacks are a violation of international law. It's not immediately clear if double-tap strikes have occurred in other cities around Ukraine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Life's not fair': Young father killed in New Jersey apartment fire that police deemed 'suspicious'

    A 22-year-old father was killed in a Burlington County apartment fire that police believe had suspicious origins.

  • As Russia escalates attacks, what a new phase of war means for Ukrainians in the east

    Civilians in eastern Ukraine are stocking up on supplies, preparing exit plans and calling out to the world for assistance as Russia steps up attacks.

  • UK vows to reopen Kyiv embassy, won't act 'passively as Putin carries on this onslaught’

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday that his country plans to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv next week as he vowed that the “United Kingdom and our allies will not watch passively as Putin carries on this onslaught.”

  • Lawmakers want the US to set up field hospitals for Ukraine

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is calling on the Biden administration to establish field hospitals near Ukraine's border and ramp up medical support for what's expected to be a monthslong war of attrition waged by Russia. Forces aligned with Ukraine have suffered thousands of casualties since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. More than a dozen House members wrote Friday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking for the U.S. to fill gaps in Ukraine's medical infrastructure.

  • Russia Steps Up Pressure on Ukraine’s Kharkiv, a City in Ruins

    Ukraine’s second-largest city has been under increased Russian shelling after nearly two months of heavy fighting. WSJ’s Yaroslav Trofimov reports on the dire conditions in Kharkiv as residents survive on little food and shelter in basements. Photo: Manu Brabo for The Wall Street Journal

  • Doctored photo shared alongside claims that 'Putin Pub in Jerusalem renamed after Zelensky'

    Social media posts shared multiple times claim a bar in Jerusalem called "Putin Pub" was renamed "Zelenskiy Pub" -- using an alternative spelling of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's surname -- following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late-February 2022. However, the image shared alongside the posts was doctored to add the Ukrainian president's surname in place of where the Russian president's surname had been. One of the bar's operators told AFP on March 9 they had taken down the sign tha

  • Daughter's horror as shopping trip ends her father's life

    STORY: "I want to forget the picture. The last picture (when) I saw him..."This is the image that Yana Bachek says she would rather never see again. Crouched on the ground next to her father's dead body, inconsolable. Victor Gubarev had stepped out to buy bread when he was killed by a fragment from a shell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Minutes later, Yana arrived to find an ambulance crew standing over his body. "My daughter is happy because she will remember him like he used to be, in his normal life. Even in war, he tried to smile, to joke, to support us. He said [to] us you are my brave girls. You are heroes."Yana, an English teacher, had been preparing a lesson at home near her parents' apartment when shelling started.By the time she made it outside, emergency services and photographers had arrived. Yana later told her father's friends of his death, but she says there won't be an opportunity for final goodbyes. "Normally for a funeral all friends come, but there was no funeral. We can't invite his friends."Russia denies targeting civilians and committing atrocities during what it calls its special operation in Ukraine.

  • Photo shows daughter's shock after a trip to buy bread kills her father

    Victor Gubarev had stepped out to buy bread when he was killed by a shell that struck outside his apartment building. A photo shows his daughter's anguish after discovering his body.

  • The German chancellor said a Western embargo on Russian gas imports probably wouldn't end Putin's war in Ukraine

    Olaf Scholz's comments in Der Spiegel run counter to the thinking of many Western officials. Germany is heavily reliant on Russian gas imports.

  • Till relatives seek accuser's prosecution in 1955 kidnapping

    Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955. Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant that accused her in Till's abduction, even before his mangled body was found in a river, FBI records show, yet she was never arrested or brought to trial in a case that shocked the world for its brutality. Authorities at the time said the woman had two young children and they did not want to bother her.

  • Mother, son complete seven-week journey from war-torn Kharkiv to the safety of Arlington

    Yulia and her son Sasha were issued humanitarian parole visas, which are good for a year in the U.S. Once all were across the border, smiles broke out.

  • A picture and its story - A daughter's shock as a trip to buy bread ends her father's life

    Victor Gubarev stepped out to buy bread when he was killed by a fragment from a shell that landed in front of his apartment block in Kharkiv on Monday, minutes before his daughter arrived to find an ambulance crew standing over his body. Crew members had to hold Yana Bachek back as they carried her father's body away following the blasts that hit the Soviet-era apartment complex where they live. Immediately her mother, Lyubov, called, voice trembling, and said her father had gone to buy bread and was still outside.

  • Ohtani overpowers in 2-way performance, Angels blank Astros

    Shohei Ohtani was winless with a 5.92 ERA in six starts against the Houston Astros entering Wednesday's start. Watching the superstar's performance from his perch in the dugout, Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon could feel Ohtani was determined to change his fortunes against the Astros on Wednesday night. “I think he just had enough of Houston giving him a hard time and he wanted to go out there tonight and do something about it, both on the mound and at the plate," Maddon said.

  • A Foreign Fighter on What It Was Like on Ukraine's Front Line

    It was just bombs coming all the time from right and left—and dangerously close, about 400 meters from where we were. This was in Irpin, in the forest, and the enemy was about 200 meters away; they were trying to ambush the Ukrainians.

  • Seizures, arrest and a river crossing: Queer couple with autism recounts risky escape from Ukraine

    A queer couple shares their harrowing Ukraine refugee tale: 'At least we were together.'

  • Sanctions on Russia will cause 'significant' long-term damage to its economy, the G7 says

    "The significant long-term hit to the Russian economy will become even clearer over time," the G7 said.

  • NJ recreational cannabis sales begin with loud music and free food

    Michael Barrows wore his Grateful Dead T-shirt and Jerry Garcia face mask for opening day of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey on Thursday

  • Ukrainian forces are preparing for battle by training in UK

    Britain is training Ukrainians in the use of armoured vehicles on UK soil to help Kyiv’s forces launch counter-offensives against Vladimir Putin’s invading army in eastern Ukraine.

  • Florida Senate OKs Gov. DeSantis' congressional map

    A new congressional map submitted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office that will likely swing Florida's representation in Washington even further to the GOP was approved by the state Senate on Wednesday. The House is expected to send the map back to the governor on Thursday, ending, for now, a process prolonged by DeSantis' veto of the maps the Legislature originally sent him. The vote was 24-15 on party lines, with Democrats arguing that the governor's office crafted the map to benefit Republicans, while also making it more difficult for Black voters to elect Black representatives.

  • UN rights chief sees 'horror story' of violations in Ukraine

    The United Nations' human rights office on Friday pointed to what it said is growing evidence of war crimes since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, declaring that humanitarian law appears to have been “tossed aside.” Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said that “our work to date has detailed a horror story of violations perpetrated against civilians.”