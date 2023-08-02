Russia bombs Ukraine port, driving global food prices higher: Live updates

Russian rockets and drones severely damaged a Ukraine grain elevator and port facilities that help feed much of the world early Wednesday, as Russia's intensified assault on shipping drove global grain prices higher.

Photos and video from the town of Izmail showed officials in "war crimes prosecutor" garb picking through the rubble of devastated buildings, some with wheat tumbling from gashed walls. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said 40,000 tons of grain bound for multiple African countries, China, and Israel were damaged.

The port on the Danube Rive has provided alternative shipping points for Ukraine since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative last month and reinstated its blockade on Odesa ports there. Izmail is about 150 miles southwest of Odesa.

Chicago wheat prices ballooned 4% following Wednesday's attack amid concern one of the world's top food exporters could be driven off the market, Reuters reported. Ukraine grain exports in July fell 40% from the previous month.

"Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry tweeted. "Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide. However, Russia chose the path of killing, starvation, and terrorism."

Attacks on Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world −and the world must come to Ukraine's aid, Kubrakov said.

"We can defend ourselves, and our air defense forces can use weapons effectively," he tweeted "We need more of it. Each air defense system saved a life."

∎Ukraine shot down 32 drones overnight, the Ukraine Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

∎The Wagner Group fighters pose no direct threat to NATO, and those contractors who remain in Ukraine have no significant influence on the war, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said. Wagner fighters, who were able to seize some territory for Ukraine on behalf or Russia, last month staged a brief, ill-fated revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This photo provided by regional Governor Oleh Kiper shows the site of drone attack in Odesa region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

Relations fray between Ukraine and key ally Poland

Relations between Ukraine and strong ally Poland are becoming strained, officials acknowledged Wednesday. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Yablonsky, speaking Wednesday on radio RMF, said relations "recently have not been the best," and that "there is no agreement" on many issues.

Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki was summoned Tuesday to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv because of recent statements by Polish officials, including Polish President Duda Marcin Przydacz. Poland has accepted millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war and provided military and humanitarian aid. But Poland also is one of multiple European countries concerned that Ukraine, struggling to ship its grain to Africa and Asia, is sending grain to European ports. That is a problem for farmers, and Poland has attempted to blocked Ukraine shipments.

Przydach said Ukraine "should start to appreciate the role that Poland has played for Ukraine over the past months and years."

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said Cichocki was told claims that Ukraine is ungrateful were "untrue and unacceptable."

