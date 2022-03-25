Russia’s Bond Payment Uncertainty Grows With Clearstream Hurdle

(Bloomberg) -- Russia faces another hurdle in servicing its international debt just days before fresh interest payments come due.

The National Settlement Depository in Moscow, which receives the Russian government’s payments on some of its foreign bonds for distribution, announced Friday that one path for those funds had been frozen.

The NSD’s account with Clearstream -- the Luxembourg-based bank that settles the payments -- was blocked on March 24, the Russian company said in a statement on its website. A decision to restart would be based on a review by regulators in Luxembourg, it said.

The latest move adds to the web of restrictions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine triggered sweeping sanctions and capital controls. Since the penalties were imposed, investors have pored over company and government bond payments at every stage of their journey to holders’ accounts.

“Every twist further not only makes the technical ability to pay harder for Russia, it tests the limits of its willingness to pay,” said Lutz Roehmeyer, the chief investment officer at Berlin-based Capitulum Asset Management GmbH. “If Russia is isolated completely it could lead to a situation where paying foreign debt makes no sense anymore.”

Some restrictions already exist for the other big settlement system -- Euroclear -- and the Clearstream decision could make the process more fraught.

Next week, the government is due to make two interest payments for almost $190 million in total on dollar-denominated bonds, including one due March 31 that’s slated to be handled by Clearstream.

Despite warnings from credit-rating agencies and a delayed coupon payment this week, the government has so far avoided a default since the war started. Investors have written down the value of their Russian holdings, with the nation set to be removed next week from all of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s bond indexes that global funds are benchmarked against.

Russian companies whose owners have been hit by sanctions have also encountered roadblocks along the way.

Severstal, a steel and mining company majority owned by Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov -- who is sanctioned in the EU and the U.K. but not in the U.S. -- inched closer to a default after Citigroup Inc. blocked a coupon payment whose grace period expired on Wednesday.

Evraz Woes

A payment from Evraz, another steel and mining company in which billionaire Roman Abramovich has a stake, was processed after being initially blocked by Societe Generale SA. Abramovich is similarly subject to sanctions in the EU and the U.K. but not the U.S.

Clearstream has so far been involved in successful payments for companies including natural-gas giant Gazprom PJSC and state leasing company GTLK, as well as $117 million of coupons paid by the sovereign last week.

The settlement system won’t participate in Russia’s next interest payment due on 28 March -- a $102 million coupon on notes maturing in 2035, which comes with an option to pay in rubles.

But three days later, Russia’s $87.5 million coupon on notes maturing in 2030 is due, and Clearstream will help settle that payment, according to the bond’s prospectus.

A month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and with international sanctions intensifying, some investors say default is a matter of time.

“Russia’s bonds are already pricing in a huge amount of uncertainty,” said Matthew Morgan, a London-based investment director for fixed-income and multi-asset strategies at Jupiter Asset Management.

“The big question here is at what point does Russia just decide not to pay -- that’s way more important than these technicalities.”

