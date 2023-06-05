Russia bragged that it easily defeated a Ukrainian tank attack, but even pro-Russia bloggers say the battle didn't go well

Drone footage shows a burning armoured vehicle in an unidentified location after the Defence Ministry in Moscow said that Russian forces have thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive in the southern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Russia's defense ministry bragged that its troops defeated a Ukraine attack over the weekend.

But pro-Russia bloggers said things are much more dire for Putin's forces.

One said the situation was "becoming more and more disturbing with each passing hour," the Kyiv Independent reported.

Russia's defense ministry said Monday that it defeated a Ukrainian attack in the Donetsk Oblast region, but even pro-Russia bloggers are telling a very different story.

In a statement in the early hours of Monday translated by Reuters, Russia's defense ministry said that Ukraine attacked on Sunday morning with "six mechanized and two tank battalions."

"The enemy's goal was to break through our defenses on the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front," the defense ministry said, according to Reuters. "The enemy did not achieve its tasks, it had no success."

The defense ministry said its military took down 16 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, and 250 Ukrainian troops.

Russia's defense ministry gave Reuters images of drone footage showing an apparent burning vehicle, but neither Reuters nor Insider has been able to verify the dates of the images.

But pro-Russia bloggers described a more dire situation for Russia in the Donetsk region, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Blogger Alexander Khodakovsky said Ukraine had "suppressed" Russian communications and put Russian troops in a "difficult position," the Kyiv Independent reported.

Semen Pegov, who blogs under the name WarGonzo, said the situation at the front line near Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast was "becoming more and more disturbing with each passing hour," the Kyiv Independent reported.

"The situation is heating up," he said, according to the Kyiv Independent. "The attack is much more serious than yesterday."

A Ukrainian military spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters that it had no information on an attack on Russia.

"We do not have such information, and we do not comment on any kind of fake," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Read the original article on Business Insider